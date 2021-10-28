Thursday briefing: Hatchet threat, persons of interest named in unsolved Moline killing, and death of UAW member in Milan

Cooler temps, rain and north winds. Need I say more?
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Rain is likely today with a high near 52 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight more rain is expected. The overnight low will be around 49 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday rain is likely before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind around 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 45 degrees.
When it comes to Halloween, the choice of candy offerings can raise or ruin a house's reputation for trick-or-treaters, and they don't forget. Especially after last year's lack of Halloween fun, picking the best treats is imperative.
A Deere worker died crossing the street to picket line in Milan. Other workers say they'd complained to the city about burnt out streetlights at the intersection.
Update: Rock Island Coroner identifies UAW member struck, killed today walking to the picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan
Moline soccer hitting its postseason stride after fifth straight shutout to reach Sweet 16
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for October 27
Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2021
More than eight union workers sat in silence outside a gate of the John Deere Seeding plant in Moline plant along River Drive.
'This does give Corey Harrell hope': Three years after Corey Harrell's son was gunned down, Moline police name three persons of interest
After living for the better part of three years in the shadow of a silence around the killing of his son, Corey Harrell heard hope for a time Wednesday.
Moline to spend ARP funds on road repairs, construction of bike paths and flood mitigation, among other projects
The city of Moline plans to spend $20.7 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act on projects including road repairs, upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure, new bike paths, expanding broadband infrastructure and possibly the establishment of a farmers market.
A Rock Island man was sentenced on Oct. 21 to 8 years in federal prison for trafficking crack cocaine.
A Bettendorf man was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening his neighbor with a hatchet.
Student removed from Mercer County High School for allegedly making a threat.
By a 6-4 vote, Davenport City Council members voted to approve the liquor license renewal for MC’s Happy Hollow.
COVID-19 updates from both sides of the Quad-Cities offered some hope Wednesday, as Scott and Rock Island counties showed declines in new cases and no new deaths were linked to the virus.
PORT BYRON — Tommy Murray was only starting out on the path of life when Dorian Ulrey was carving out an impressive running career.
Rock Island's first test in IHSA 6A playoffs will be a tough one against Springfield's Rashad Rochelle. The Rutgers commit has 29 total touchdowns, but the Rocks have an explosive offense of their own.
Pleasant Valley senior setter Kora Ruff leads this year's all-Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball selections.
