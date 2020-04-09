Thursday briefing: Gusty winds, Mississippi nearing crest, and coronavirus hitting young people, too

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We start off with a Wind Advisory for the Quad-City region. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The advisory warns of Northwest winds between 25 to 35 mph with gusts potentially up to 45 mph expected. That means gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down leading to isolated power outages, and creating difficult driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles.

Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers are possible today after 2 p.m. The high for the day will be near 48 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight we'll see isolated showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and blustery then gradually becoming clear with a low around 29 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 40 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

