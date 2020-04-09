You are the owner of this article.
Thursday briefing: Gusty winds, Mississippi nearing crest, and coronavirus hitting young people, too
Davenport city workers begin setting up and filling the HESCO barriers along River Drive, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 as the Mississippi River continues to rise, heading for a 17.7-foot level on Friday. Flood stage is 15 feet.

We start off with a Wind Advisory for the Quad-City region. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The advisory warns of Northwest winds between 25 to 35 mph with gusts potentially up to 45 mph expected. That means gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down leading to isolated power outages, and creating difficult driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles.

NWS: Summary

Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers are possible today after 2 p.m. The high for the day will be near 48 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight we'll see isolated showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and blustery then gradually becoming clear with a low around 29 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 40 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Photos: Quad Cities people out enjoying the day

• Mississippi River set to crest Friday

NWS: Crests

The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was at 17.63 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The river is expected to rise to 17.9 feet Friday morning then begin falling. Remember, portions of River Drive on both sides of the river (Moline and Davenport) are living up to their names. Both are currently closed by floodwaters.

• Area river levels

PHOTOS: Davenport prepares for flooding

High percentage of Scott County COVID-19 cases are young

040120-qc-nws-parks-jg-08.JPG

Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said Wednesday that 82% of Scott County's 77 COVID-19 cases are of people between the ages of 18 and 60. He warned that age group to "please, please help us" by staying at home. These golfers were at Palmer Hills in Bettendorf on March 31.

Scott County has 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and, of those, 29% are people ages 18 to 40 and 53% are people ages 41 to 60.

The message: Young people are getting the virus, and please, please stay at home to stop community spread.

Those points were made Wednesday as Rock Island County health officials reported 13 news cases of the virus in their county, bringing the total to 73,  and Scott County reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 77.

Rock Island County also reported its second death, a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. Scott County has one death.

Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers stressed that although older people may have more complications and get more sick, younger people are getting the virus.

And they likely are spreading it through the community because they don't have dramatic symptoms and don't think they have to social distance. This is not an older person's disease, he said. Read more.

Today's coronavirus headlines

Coronavirus logo

• Arconic cutting 10 percent of salaried workforce, instituting pay cuts

• Davenport mayor: Follow health guidelines ‘or we will have to start enforcing social distancing’

• Milan woman makes and donates hundreds of face masks to prevent COVID-19

• Aledo council gives financial relief to residents, businesses

• Remember to breathe: Downtime, breathing and more are important for mental health

• Quad-City long-term care facilities keep adjusting to protect residents, staff from COVID-19

• Silvis keeps government meetings, remotely

• Mississippi River Distillery is taking orders for hand sanitizer

Today's top new headlines

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Trending headlines

Today's photo galleries:

Retro Thursday: Village of East Davenport fire of 1901

Historic photos: Lock & Dam 15 construction in the 1930s

