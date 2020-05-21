Thursday briefing: Golden Apple winner, backyard pools in high demand, and body found in landfill

Another cloudy day is in store for the Quad-Cities. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a slight chance of drizzle before 1 p.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. There's a 50% chance of showers overnight. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline continues until Sunday night.
Earlier today the Rock was at 13.97 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to begin falling today and dropping below flood stage Sunday night.
At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water also is on Canal Road in Big Island and is affecting Smith's Island.
ATKINSON, Ill. — The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force is conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was discovered Wednesday in an Atkinson landfill, according to a news release issued by the Illinois State Police.
But COVID-19 poses new challenges to an ag industry already pummeled by bad weather and trade.
SILVIS — Amid the many challenges the coronavirus is imposing on most cities, so far, for the city, things are very well in Silvis.
The rush is on to find a summer swimming spot, and area pool dealers are thrilled.
Margarita Mojica is so into her students it was easy to pull a surprise on her.
Like 20 other Glenview teachers, she stood outside on 7th Street in front of Glenview Middle School in East Moline greeting students as their parents honked their horns as they drove by and the students inside the cars waved.
