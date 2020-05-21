You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thursday briefing: Golden Apple winner, backyard pools in high demand, and body found in landfill
View Comments
alert

Thursday briefing: Golden Apple winner, backyard pools in high demand, and body found in landfill

052120-qc-nws-goldenapple-03.JPG

Margarita Mojica, a teacher Glenview Middle School in East Moline, is given the Golden Apple Award Wednesday from the president of the Golden Apple Foundation, Alan Mather.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /
NWS: Summary

Another cloudy day is in store for the Quad-Cities. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a slight chance of drizzle before 1 p.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. There's a 50% chance of showers overnight. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.

NWS: Rock

The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline continues until Sunday night.

Earlier today the Rock was at 13.97 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to begin falling today and dropping below flood stage Sunday night.

At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water also is on Canal Road in Big Island and is affecting Smith's Island.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

Update: Man's body discovered in Atkinson landfill

Update: Man's body discovered in Atkinson landfill

ATKINSON, Ill. — The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force is conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was discovered Wednesday in an Atkinson landfill, according to a news release issued by the Illinois State Police. 

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-City area

Coronavirus logo

• Bailey refuses to wear mask during session, removed from arena

• IDPH to withdraw emergency rule as General Assembly pursues related legislation

• Pritzker adds outdoor restaurant seating to next reopening phase

• Illinois Supreme Court allows circuits to design local reopening plans

• Health officials sharing COVID cases with Quad-City law enforcement

• JDC Birdies for Charity program alters approach amid COVID-19

• Reynolds: Movie theaters, museums, more state park facilities open for Memorial Day

• Watch now: Coronavirus and the meat industry

• Economist: Many economists view full economic recovery by end of 2021

• Rock Island County Fair canceled, Mercer County postponed

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Surprise to her but not others; Golden Apple to Glenview teacher

Surprise to her but not others; Golden Apple to Glenview teacher

Margarita Mojica is so into her students it was easy to pull a surprise on her.

Like 20 other Glenview teachers, she stood outside on 7th Street in front of Glenview Middle School in East Moline greeting students as their parents honked their horns as they drove by and the students inside the cars waved.

Today's top video: Golden Apple Award winner Margarita Mojica

Today's photo galleries

Throwback Thursday: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

+59 
+59 
Seitz granddaughter spurs Moline softball regional title
+59 
+59 
Rocky rallies for repeat regional baseball crown
+59 
+59 
Lucky local seven advance on postseason diamond
+59 
+59 
A-W's Ewing sweeps Class 1A hurdles state titles
+59 
+59 
Rocks' Johnson satisfied with two medals

Photos: Margarita Mojica receiving the Golden Apple Award

+16 
+16 
052120-qc-nws-goldenapple-01.JPG
+16 
+16 
052120-qc-nws-goldenapple-02.JPG
+16 
+16 
052120-qc-nws-goldenapple-03.JPG
+16 
+16 
052120-qc-nws-goldenapple-04.JPG
+16 
+16 
052120-qc-nws-goldenapple-05.JPG
 
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular