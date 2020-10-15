 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Frost possible tonight, suspicious powder found in parking lot, and dead man on ballot
NWS: Summary

Looks like we could be getting a little frost on the pumpkin tonight. A Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service says, "widespread frost and freezing temperatures are expected." Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

day will be cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 54 degrees. It will be breezy with a northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight look for patchy frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly clear with a low around 33 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will become southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday there is a slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. with patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees. Southwest wind between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 40 degrees.

• Trump touts ethanol, farm policy in Iowa visit

• Augustana College encouraging students to stay home after Thanksgiving break

• Community spread driving Q-C's COVID-19 case count

• Sherrard Elementary students are learning ukulele

• Precautions urged for holiday parties as COVID-19 cases rise

• Judge weighing dismissal of COVID-19 lawsuits

• Iowa sees 1,217 virus cases, 11 deaths as spread continues

