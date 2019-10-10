A taste of winter — or at least a taste of late fall — is on the way. In the next 24 hours, we'll see about a 20 degree difference in high temperatures, and the threat of overnight frost.
We start off with a freeze watch from the National Weather Service.
The coldest air of the season will settle into the region Friday night with temperatures expected to drop into the lower 30s for most areas. These cold temperatures could kill any unprotected sensitive vegetation across the region and bring an end to the growing season.
The freeze watch is in effect from 10 a.m., Friday, until 8 a.m., Saturday.
• Temperatures: Widespread temperatures in the lower 30s and potential for some areas to dip into the upper 20s.
• Timing: Late Friday evening through early Saturday morning.
• Impacts: Freeze conditions could kill crops and sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A freeze watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions would kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Today showers later in the day
Showers are likely today after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 46 degrees. Southeast wind around 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers are likely before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. A west wind between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Flood warnings continues on several area rivers. Check out area river levels.
