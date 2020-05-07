You are the owner of this article.
Thursday briefing: Freeze watch, keystone in place, Government Bridge closure, morel season, and arrest made in Rock Island fire
Thursday briefing: Freeze watch, keystone in place, Government Bridge closure, morel season, and arrest made in Rock Island fire

NWS: Frost

Sun will give way to clouds, overnight rain, then areas of frost Friday night and early Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A National Weather Service Freeze Watch will go into effect from midnight Friday until 8 a.m., Saturday.

NWS: Summary

Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are possible. The coldest temperatures are expected north of I-80. There is potential for localized areas to drop into the middle 20s north of U.S. 30.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if not protected or brought indoors.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Look for increasing clouds today with a high near 67 degrees. West wind between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight showers are likely between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday will be sunny and cool with a high near 51 degrees. North winds of around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday night we will see areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly clear with a low around 30 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Final arch pieces raised, Iowa-bound opening again delayed

The final pieces of the arch for the new Iowa-bound I-74 bridge have been raised, but the opening of the span is again being delayed.

Two pre-connected segments that form the upper-most "keystone" of the arch were raised by crane Wednesday.

The westbound span is about a year behind schedule, and Iowa DOT Project Manager Danielle Alvarez said.  The opening now is expected, "by the end of 2020." Read more.

Photos: Placing of the Keystone into the arch of the new I-74 bridge

050620-qct-bridge-01.JPG
050620-qct-bridge-02.JPG
050620-qct-bridge-03.JPG
050620-qct-bridge-04.JPG
050620-qct-bridge-05.JPG

Coronavirus logo

• Reynolds: 22 counties — including Scott and Muscatine counties — may begin to reopen Friday

• Watch now: Quad-Citians invited to ring bells at 3 p.m. Friday to honor COVID-19 victims

• Muscatine Pearl Valley becomes county's third long-term care facility to have a COVID-19 outbreak

• Republican club meets despite stay-at-home order

• Pence calls Iowa ‘success story’ as virus-related deaths, hospitalizations climb

• COVID-19 influences Quad-Citians' dreams in different ways

• Iowa’s per capita testing improves, hospitalizations increasing

• Two more deaths in Rock Island County; Joslin's Tyson now has 101 positive COVID-19 cases

• Local officials react to Tyson reopening Waterloo plant Thursday

• Area businesses host Downtown Davenport Drive-Through Saturday

• How to stop glasses from fogging up when wearing face mask

Government Bridge closures begin today

Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

The Government Bridge between Davenport and Arsenal Island will be closed beginning today for lock work, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The bridge will be closed to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday until Saturday, and again from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 14 until May 16.

Big Ten announces mental health initiative

Describing this as "a complex and stressful time in our society," first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren took a step toward one of his objectives Monday by introducing a mental health initiative and the formation of a Big Ten mental health and wellness cabinet.

May is the month for morel mushroom hunting

MUSCATINE COUNTY - Morel Mushroom Season has begun in Muscatine, and while the city is seeing slightly chillier temperatures this week, the morels are still expected to make an appearance.

WATCH NOW: Ambrose Bell Ringing

The Catholic Diocese of Davenport, Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, Hope United Church of Christ, One Human Family, Metropolita…

Photos: Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club resume their meetings.

050720-qc-nws-reagan-047
050720-qc-nws-reagan-056
050720-qc-nws-reagan-008a.JPG
050720-qc-nws-reagan-060
050720-qc-nws-reagan-064

