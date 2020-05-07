Thursday briefing: Freeze watch, keystone in place, Government Bridge closure, morel season, and arrest made in Rock Island fire

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sun will give way to clouds, overnight rain, then areas of frost Friday night and early Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A National Weather Service Freeze Watch will go into effect from midnight Friday until 8 a.m., Saturday.

Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are possible. The coldest temperatures are expected north of I-80. There is potential for localized areas to drop into the middle 20s north of U.S. 30.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if not protected or brought indoors.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Look for increasing clouds today with a high near 67 degrees. West wind between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight showers are likely between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.