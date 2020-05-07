Thursday briefing: Freeze watch, keystone in place, Government Bridge closure, morel season, and arrest made in Rock Island fire

Sun will give way to clouds, overnight rain, then areas of frost Friday night and early Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A National Weather Service Freeze Watch will go into effect from midnight Friday until 8 a.m., Saturday.
Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are possible. The coldest temperatures are expected north of I-80. There is potential for localized areas to drop into the middle 20s north of U.S. 30.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if not protected or brought indoors.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Look for increasing clouds today with a high near 67 degrees. West wind between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight showers are likely between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday will be sunny and cool with a high near 51 degrees. North winds of around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night we will see areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly clear with a low around 30 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Final arch pieces raised, Iowa-bound opening again delayed
Watch now: Barb Ickes was live as the keystone was put in place the Iowa-bound arch of the new I-74 bridge
Barb Ickes live from the Bettendorf riverfront where. The keystone to the Iowa-bound arch of the new I-74 bridge was put in place shortly after 9 am.
The final pieces of the arch for the new Iowa-bound I-74 bridge have been raised, but the opening of the span is again being delayed.
Two pre-connected segments that form the upper-most "keystone" of the arch were raised by crane Wednesday.
The westbound span is about a year behind schedule, and Iowa DOT Project Manager Danielle Alvarez said. The opening now is expected, "by the end of 2020." Read more.
Two men were killed and a number of people injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 88 near Joslin.
Western Illinois University’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to maintain the 2019-2020 tuition, room and meal plan rates for the 2020-2021 school year for all incoming domestic students.
The Government Bridge between Davenport and Arsenal Island will be closed beginning today for lock work, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The bridge will be closed to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday until Saturday, and again from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 14 until May 16.
The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has released a more detailed account of a fatal shooting by Rock Island police officers on April 25.
A Moline man was in custody Wednesday, accused of committing arson Tuesday night.
Describing this as "a complex and stressful time in our society," first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren took a step toward one of his objectives Monday by introducing a mental health initiative and the formation of a Big Ten mental health and wellness cabinet.
Grey Giovanine looked very comfortable standing at center court at Carver Center on Tuesday evening.
MUSCATINE COUNTY - Morel Mushroom Season has begun in Muscatine, and while the city is seeing slightly chillier temperatures this week, the morels are still expected to make an appearance.
The Catholic Diocese of Davenport, Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, Hope United Church of Christ, One Human Family, Metropolita…
