You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thursday briefing: Fog early, plug pulled on grand parade, and shootings in Davenport, Coal Valley
View Comments
alert featured

Thursday briefing: Fog early, plug pulled on grand parade, and shootings in Davenport, Coal Valley

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

A cold front will bring showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms to the area late this morning and this afternoon. The main threat will be lightning.

Watch out for patchy fog before 8 a.m. then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The high will be near 60 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will become southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 32 degrees. Northwest winds will gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees. West winds around 10 to 15 mph will gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday night and Saturday, a storm system is expected to spread a wintry mix of rain and snow across much of the outlook area. It is too early to determine any snowfall amounts.

There's a 30% chance of rain mixing with snow overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Today's top sports headlines

Dan Wiederer: With their instability at quarterback obvious, the Bears join the NFL's game of musical chairs searching for Mitch Trubisky's competition

Dan Wiederer: With their instability at quarterback obvious, the Bears join the NFL's game of musical chairs searching for Mitch Trubisky's competition

I was typing in a corner of a hotel passageway at the scouting combine in Indianapolis last month when a longtime NFL coach sauntered up. He noticed the midseason intensity in my keystrokes and offered a look of curiosity mixed with concern. What the hell are you working on? "Same as always," I replied. "Just trying to solve the Bears' quarterback problem. It's a 25-year investigation." The ...

Today's photo gallery: Rock Island vs Peoria Manual boys basketball Class 3A Sectional semifinal

Rock Island vs Peoria Manual boys basketball Class 3A Sectional semifinal, Wednesday, March. 11, 2020, at Bradley University, in Peoria. Final score Peoria Manual 75, Rock Island 57.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Moline police resolve standoff Tuesday afternoon
Crime & Courts

Moline police resolve standoff Tuesday afternoon

  • Updated

The Moline Police Department dealt with a standoff near Millennium Park Tuesday afternoon. A person has been taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public at this time, according to the Moline Police Department. The incident was in the 7000 block of 35th Avenue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News