Thursday briefing: Fog early, plug pulled on grand parade, and shootings in Davenport, Coal Valley

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
A cold front will bring showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms to the area late this morning and this afternoon. The main threat will be lightning.
Watch out for patchy fog before 8 a.m. then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The high will be near 60 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will become southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 32 degrees. Northwest winds will gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees. West winds around 10 to 15 mph will gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night and Saturday, a storm system is expected to spread a wintry mix of rain and snow across much of the outlook area. It is too early to determine any snowfall amounts.
There's a 30% chance of rain mixing with snow overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees.
The decision comes at the request of the Rock Island County Board of Health.
Coal Valley police along with other Illinois law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting that occurred about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Deere & Company is restricting domestic travel to vehicles for its employees as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States.
