Thursday briefing: Fog early, gathering calls out racism, and new details about Moline men facing weapons charges
Thursday briefing: Fog early, gathering calls out racism, and new details about Moline men facing weapons charges

NWS: Summary

It was another night of mandatory curfew in Scott and Rock Island counties. And another night of peace and relative quiet around the Quad-Cities.

What will the weather bring? Another chance of showers and temperatures in the upper 80s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Look for some patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

NWS: Storms

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 69 degrees.

Friday there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Friday night there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 63 degrees.

A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday night. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to rise to 12.2 feet Saturday morning, then fall below flood stage Sunday night. At 12 feet water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water also affects businesses along the river near Calamus.

CL

• Bettendorf couple to match next $50,000 donated to disaster fund with $2 for $150,000 more

• Iowa coronavirus cases surpass 20,000

• COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue decline as testing sites reopen

• Muscatine County postpones annual fair, looking ahead to 2021

• Mental health, addiction visit numbers have fallen off in Quad-Cities amid COVID-19

• Scott County, Davenport to receive DOJ COVID-19 grants

• 2 fireworks displays canceled in Illinois Quad-Cities

• Disinfectant available through Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief

+6
Bottled up: Pink wines are great choice in warm weather

Bottled up: Pink wines are great choice in warm weather

On Wednesdays we drink pink; pink wines that is. While the craze of rosé wine has seemed to taper in recent years, you can still find an enormous selection of rosé wherever you go. Whether in a six-pack can, with Instagram-able names like “Yes Way Rosé”, adorned with celebrity endorsements like Vanderpump Rosé, or even so far as to be the subject of boisterous pool floats, it is not doubt still a great option for the summer season ahead.

Former Hawkeye takes over Bulldogs' athletic department

Former Hawkeye takes over Bulldogs' athletic department

Zach Shay has spent more than two decades coaching football across the country. He’s worked under respected minds such as Don Patterson, Mark Richt and Brian Kelly. He has had the opportunity to lead his own program on multiple occasions, including the past five years at Burlington High School.

Today's photo gallery: Q-C gathering calls out racism

