Thursday briefing: Fog early, gathering calls out racism, and new details about Moline men facing weapons charges

It was another night of mandatory curfew in Scott and Rock Island counties. And another night of peace and relative quiet around the Quad-Cities.
What will the weather bring? Another chance of showers and temperatures in the upper 80s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Look for some patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 69 degrees.
Friday there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
Friday night there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 63 degrees.
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday night. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to rise to 12.2 feet Saturday morning, then fall below flood stage Sunday night. At 12 feet water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water also affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
People are demanding immediate and specific local police reforms.
GENESEO — Area residents are invited to a virtual ice cream social and band concert on Tuesday, June 9. The setting won’t be quite the same as in previous years when the event was held at Geneseo City Park, but the mission will be the same.
Rock Island County investigators had no indication Wednesday that three Moline men arrested early Tuesday and accused of intending to cause civil unrest were working as part of an organized larger group.
A kitchen fire is suspected of causing a Wednesday evening fire at a Silvis apartment building.
The East Moline Police Department was investigating a suspicious vehicle fire that happened late Tuesday and damaged three parked cars at an apartment complex.
On Wednesdays we drink pink; pink wines that is. While the craze of rosé wine has seemed to taper in recent years, you can still find an enormous selection of rosé wherever you go. Whether in a six-pack can, with Instagram-able names like “Yes Way Rosé”, adorned with celebrity endorsements like Vanderpump Rosé, or even so far as to be the subject of boisterous pool floats, it is not doubt still a great option for the summer season ahead.
Horror or high art? New documentary debates the good, bad of notorious 'Showgirls'
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the cancellation of his debut season as Alleman’s head tennis coach, Tommy Davies is taking things in stride.
Zach Shay has spent more than two decades coaching football across the country. He’s worked under respected minds such as Don Patterson, Mark Richt and Brian Kelly. He has had the opportunity to lead his own program on multiple occasions, including the past five years at Burlington High School.
Iowa football players, coaches and staff members may be returning to campus in waves over the next three weeks, but Kirk Ferentz also wants the Hawkeyes to arrive as one.
060420-qc-nws-action-05.JPG
