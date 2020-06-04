Thursday briefing: Fog early, gathering calls out racism, and new details about Moline men facing weapons charges

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It was another night of mandatory curfew in Scott and Rock Island counties. And another night of peace and relative quiet around the Quad-Cities.

What will the weather bring? Another chance of showers and temperatures in the upper 80s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Look for some patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 69 degrees.

Friday there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Friday night there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 63 degrees.

A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday night. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to rise to 12.2 feet Saturday morning, then fall below flood stage Sunday night. At 12 feet water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water also affects businesses along the river near Calamus.