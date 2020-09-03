Thursday briefing: Few details in fatal boat crash, 30-day curfew for the District, and Sherrard students share harvest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today windy conditions will spread over the Quad-City region and could cause any hanging branches from last month's derecho to fall. Keep an eye to the sky.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will become west at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 51 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.