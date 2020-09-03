 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Few details in fatal boat crash, 30-day curfew for the District, and Sherrard students share harvest
alert

Thursday briefing: Few details in fatal boat crash, 30-day curfew for the District, and Sherrard students share harvest

NWS: Summary

Today windy conditions will spread over the Quad-City region and could cause any hanging branches from last month's derecho to fall. Keep an eye to the sky.

NWS:Wind

• Related reading: No easy answers for farmers with derecho damages

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will become west at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 51 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

NWS: Trends

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's Office has positive COVID-19 case

• 'Skeptical:' Ernst suggests COVID-19 numbers are inflated

• Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defends partial rejection of White House advice on pandemic

• COVID-19 claims two more in Rock Island County, death toll now 65

• Iowa leaders warn of 'pink slips' without direct aid in next COVID stimulus package

• Pritzker warns of virus spread during holiday weekend

• Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds news conference

• Reynolds: Wait to see if virus cases drop before new moves

• Des Moines teacher has died from COVID-19, district confirms

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Rock Island, Davenport institute downtown curfews

  • Updated

Rock Island and Davenport are instituting a curfew for their downtown areas that will begin at midnight. Rock Island's curfew will end at 6 a.m. Sunday while Davenport's will end at 5 a.m. The curfews are in response to the shootings that occurred overnight.

