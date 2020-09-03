Thursday briefing: Few details in fatal boat crash, 30-day curfew for the District, and Sherrard students share harvest

Today windy conditions will spread over the Quad-City region and could cause any hanging branches from last month's derecho to fall. Keep an eye to the sky.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will become west at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 51 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Thurgood Brooks is the founder and one of the leaders of The Resolution, a Rock Island-based group attempting to reform policing on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities. After embarking on an ambitious plan for talks with local law enforcement leaders and elected officials, Brooks and The Resolution suspended all talks Aug. 19.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms issued an executive order Wednesday declaring a state of emergency that imposes a curfew on the city’s downtown district for the next 30 days.
COVID-19 may have put a halt to pretty much everything, but Midwest produce production can’t be stopped.
Davenport police took two men into custody Wednesday after the stolen Chevrolet Impala in which they were riding crashed in a work zone on East 53rd Street just west of Tremont Avenue.
One thing everyone agrees on is that boat traffic on the Mississippi River has been heavier this summer than it's been in years.
Davenport Police investigators are following up on two gun-related incidents reported 13 minutes apart Tuesday.
Too many years have passed to make us care about another Bill and Ted film.
Hannah Cousins has not stepped foot into a classroom or even had a full tour of Davenport Central High School yet.
