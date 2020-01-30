Thursday briefing: Fatal stabbing, difficult decisions coming for Hope Creek, and tattoo wizards

Another chance of snow and more patchy fog highlight today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Here are the weather details.
Today will be cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and calm winds becoming south at around 5 mph.
Tonight there's a 20% chance of snow after midnight with patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.
Friday will see a 30% chance of snow after 3 p.m. with patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.
Friday night will bring a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 11 p.m. then a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 11 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
'It's time for the county to make some difficult decisions': Rock Island County officials say Hope Creek must be sold or risk closing
Rock Island County is losing about $50,000 per week on Hope Creek Care Center, County Administrator Jim Snider said Wednesday.
You can bet that the gift of 123 new coats plus gloves and hats is feeling pretty good about now for the students of East Moline School District 37.
ProPublica, an independent, nonprofit newsroom, has released “Credibly Accused,” a searchable database of U. S. Catholic clergy deemed “credib…
Davenport police were on the scene of a stabbing death Wednesday night at the Relax Inn located at 6310 N. Brady St.
The man who Davenport police say confessed to killing Robert Long entered a written not guilty plea Tuesday.
Antoine Robinson, 48, of Iowa City, is being held in Scott County Jail on a charge of second-degree arson, a felony.
Tattooing will get its time in the spotlight over the next seven weeks at Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
The second year of the QC Beats streaming service kicks off with a free artist showcase at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Redstone Room, 1…
Black Box Theatre, Moline, and Richmond Hill Players, Geneseo, will hold auditions Saturday Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 9.
There have been a number of big wins for the Augustana men's basketball team at Carver Center, but Wednesday's 94-93 upset of No. 4 Elmhurst w…
Maddi Smith has been around a bowling alley her entire life.
Augustana Vikings hosting Elmhust Bluejays men's basketball at Carver PE Center, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Rock Island. Final score Augustana 94, Elmhurst 93.