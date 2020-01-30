Thursday briefing: Fatal stabbing, difficult decisions coming for Hope Creek, and tattoo wizards

Another chance of snow and more patchy fog highlight today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Here are the weather details.

Today will be cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and calm winds becoming south at around 5 mph.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of snow after midnight with patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.

Friday will see a 30% chance of snow after 3 p.m. with patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.

Friday night will bring a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 11 p.m. then a slight chance of freezing drizzle between 11 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.