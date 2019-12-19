Thursday briefing: Ex-Moline cop charged with theft, Mayberry protests appointment, and an ornament-creating parrot

We're looking at some mild weather today with nary of snowflake in the forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. Southwest winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. South winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.
Today's top news headlines
The Illinois State Police arrested former Moline Police Department Sgt. David P. Taylor, 42, on two felony counts of theft and one count of of…
ROCK ISLAND — County board members on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Lynda Sargent to the District 20 seat vacated by former …
SILVIS — Silvis is continuing to hold down its portion of its residents' tax bill.
Lifestyle, entertainment news
ROCK ISLAND — Norman Grimstad III said there are good days and bad days with the family pickup truck, a 1999 model that's hovering around the …
Petey, a 35-year-old artist in Bettendorf, creates Christmas ornaments from playing cards that resemble abstract snowflakes.
EAST MOLINE — The Rust Belt has a couple of exciting events coming up in the next few weeks, starting with the first round of the new competit…
Courts, crime and public safety headlnes
The man suspected of killing Jordan L. Burroughs in October is believed to have acted alone, and, with his suicide, the case is considered closed.
A Davenport man who was arrested in July on charges of abusing his wife now faces a charge of murder in her death.
Latrice Lacey's third trial on charges of domestic abuse assault is scheduled for March.
No one would ever accuse Moline wrestler DeAnthony Parker of not working hard.
Geneseo (10-0, 5-0) at Moline (12-0, 5-0)
Today's photo gallery: Rock Island at Moline wrestling
121719-mda-spt-ri-mol-wrestle-01.jpg
Moline's Kole Brower wrestles Rock Island's Kyle Grant at 132 pounds at Wharton Field House, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
121719-mda-spt-ri-mol-wrestle-02.jpg
Rock Island's coaches and wrestlers react to a call during a match between Rock Island's Aime Inraniybutses and Moline's Zackary Schultz at Wharton Field House on Tuesday in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
121719-mda-spt-ri-mol-wrestle-03.jpg
Rock Island's coaches and wrestlers react to a call during Moline's Zackary Schultz wrestles Rock Island's Aime Inraniybutses match at Wharton Field House, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
121719-mda-spt-ri-mol-wrestle-04.jpg
Moline's Zackary Schultz wrestles Rock Island's Aime Inraniybutse at 138 pounds at Wharton Field House, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
121719-mda-spt-ri-mol-wrestle-05.jpg
Moline's Zackary Schultz wrestles Rock Island's Aime Inraniybutse at 138 pounds at Wharton Field House, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
121719-mda-spt-ri-mol-wrestle-06.jpg
Rock Island's Victor Guzman wrestles Moline's Abdoul Goutandi at 138 pounds at Wharton Field House, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
121719-mda-spt-ri-mol-wrestle-07.jpg
Rock Island's Victor Guzman wrestles Moline's Abdoul Goutandi at 138 pounds at Wharton Field House on Tuesday in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
121719-mda-spt-ri-mol-wrestle-08.jpg
Rock Island's Jaylin Breckenridge wrestles Moline's Christian Raya at 145 pounds at Wharton Field House on Tuesday in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
121719-mda-spt-ri-mol-wrestle-09.jpg
Rock Island's Brandon Lawver wrestles Moline's Isaiah Raya at 152 pounds at Wharton Field House, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
121719-mda-spt-ri-mol-wrestle-10.jpg
Rock Island's Brandon Lawver wrestles Moline's Isaiah Raya at 152 pounds at Wharton Field House, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
121719-mda-spt-ri-mol-wrestle-11.jpg
Rock Island's Brandon Lawver wrestles Moline's Isaiah Raya at 152 pounds at Wharton Field House, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
