Thursday briefing: Ex-Moline cop charged with theft, Mayberry protests appointment, and an ornament-creating parrot

We're looking at some mild weather today with nary of snowflake in the forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. Southwest winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. South winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.

Today's top news headlines

UPDATED: Former Moline Police Department sergeant charged with theft, misconduct The Illinois State Police arrested former Moline Police Department Sgt. David P. Taylor, 42, on two felony counts of theft and one count of of…

Virgil Mayberry protests Sargent's appointment to vacant county board seat ROCK ISLAND — County board members on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Lynda Sargent to the District 20 seat vacated by former …

Silvis holds line on taxes again SILVIS — Silvis is continuing to hold down its portion of its residents' tax bill.

Lifestyle, entertainment news

+2 'We are so lucky': Santa Fund gift will get couple's truck running ROCK ISLAND — Norman Grimstad III said there are good days and bad days with the family pickup truck, a 1999 model that's hovering around the …

+2 Polly wanna snowflake? Petey the parrot helps decorate for Christmas Petey, a 35-year-old artist in Bettendorf, creates Christmas ornaments from playing cards that resemble abstract snowflakes.

'Voice of the Quad-Cities' and Head East coming to Rust Belt EAST MOLINE — The Rust Belt has a couple of exciting events coming up in the next few weeks, starting with the first round of the new competit…

Courts, crime and public safety headlnes

+2 Moline police close Jordan Burroughs murder case, offer timeline of the investigation The man suspected of killing Jordan L. Burroughs in October is believed to have acted alone, and, with his suicide, the case is considered closed.

March date set for Latrice Lacey's third trial Latrice Lacey's third trial on charges of domestic abuse assault is scheduled for March.

Today's sports news

METRO PACESETTER: Hard work paying off for Moline's Parker No one would ever accuse Moline wrestler DeAnthony Parker of not working hard.

Today's photo gallery: Rock Island at Moline wrestling

