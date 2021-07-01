Thursday briefing: Dense fog, sinkhole update, credit union robbery in Davenport, and Q-C golfer gets chance of a lifetime

A National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for the region, including Clinton, Muscatine, Scott and Louisa counties in Iowa and Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties in Illinois.
We're looking at visibility of one quarter mile or less which will create hazardous driving conditions. Watch out for suddenly changing visibilities. Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Today will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Allison Farrell, a Deere & Co. employee and assistant golf coach at Geneseo High School, will tee up in next week's John Deere Classic Pro-Am, taking the place of Chairman and CEO John May. May, who will caddie, held a company contest to find Deere employees who love the game and offer them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play alongside one of the world's best golfers.
Davenport city officials asked for patience from the public Wednesday as they work to repair broken sewer and water lines causing two large sinkholes that developed on E. Locust Street over the weekend.
'I love helping people learn about what I love': University of Illinois Extension educator who served the Quad-Cities retires
University of Illinois educator Martha Smith is retiring after 29 years with the university and 10 serving the Quad Cities.
A Kewanee man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court on child pornography and aggravated domestic battery charges.
Davenport police are investigating a report that a man robbed a bank on Kimberly Road.
The three-person rock band from the Quad-Cities formed right before the pandemic, and is getting back into the swing of performing.
Former Pittsburgh Steeler great Rocky Bleier is performing his one-man show in Davenport later this month
Here is a look at this year's Quad Cities All-Western Illinois football team, which is led by Annawan-Wethersfield quarterback Coltin Quagliano.
The reality is that the college athletes who stand to benefit the most are those who compete in revenue sports like football and men's basketball.
It didn't take long for Ashton Hollins to make up his mind, committing to the Illini just days after receiving a scholarship offer.
