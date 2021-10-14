 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday briefing: Deere workers go on strike, officer-involved shooting in Davenport, and first Afghan refugee arrives in Q-C
0 Comments
top story

Thursday briefing: Deere workers go on strike, officer-involved shooting in Davenport, and first Afghan refugee arrives in Q-C

  • 0
NWS

Scattered showers are possible this morning. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a 20% chance of showers before 8 a.m., today. It will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clear with a high near 69 degrees.

cooler

Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.

Friday there's a 40% chance of showers after 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.

Another traffic pattern switch on I-74, other road work

Traffic shift

Tonight, weather permitting, a new traffic pattern will be installed on Illinois-bound I-74 in Bettendorf.

Traffic will be shifted to the completed lanes near the last Iowa exit (Exit 4). The off-ramp will remain open.

In early November, the plan is to open the new off-ramp to Grant Street in Bettendorf. The new Grant Street ramp will replace the old ramp at Kimberly Road.

• Government Bridge closure on Saturday

Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, for bridge washing and sealing.

• Lane closure in Scott County

Download PDF Detour

Northbound Y48 (110th Avenue) in Scott County will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, and Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The closure will be between U.S. 61 and Chapel Hill Road. A detour route will be signed on Chapel Hill and Utah Avenue.

The southbound lane of Y48 will remain open to traffic.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

+16
William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company.

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

Picketers with the UAW that represents employees of Deere & Co. gather at the Milan plant at 12:15 a.m. Thursday to begin a strike against the company. 

This halloween promises to be a bloody one! Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Today's photo galleries 

Photos: A look back at previous Deere & Co. strikes

+17 
+17 
Deere Strike015.jpg
+17 
+17 
Deere picket Oct. 5, 1976
+17 
+17 
Deere picket June 3, 1983
+17 
+17 
Deere Strike017.jpg
+17 
+17 
Deere Strike016.jpg
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

"I know the consequences" - Benched NBA star Kyrie Irving defends vax stance

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News