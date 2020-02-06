Thursday briefing: Deere temporarily closes facilities in China, Athena Award winner, beating the winter blues, and dog dies in house fire

There was a little overnight snow but not much in accumulation. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.
SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker was dealt his first veto override Wednesday when the state Senate voted overwhelmingly to pass a b…
Deere & Company has temporarily closed its facilities in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Heidi Huiskamp Collins said she wasn’t accepting her Athena Award for herself. No, Collins accepted the local award Wednesday afternoon on beh…
Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline, is giving two sets of four area kids the chance to star in its latest production, “The Boxc…
It’s extra special when The Texas Tenors perform in Iowa. Two of the trio — who will sing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Davenport’s Adle…
If you're tired of the winter blahs, you can try some "Havana Daydreamin'" for a great cause from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 15, at the…
CAMBRIDGE — A Galesburg man is in the Henry County Jail on $500,000 bond, charged with sex-related crimes in Henry County Circuit Court.
Davenport police officer testifies in murder trial: "It was like Ja'Shawn was looking off into nowhere'
The 60-inch television screen mounted inside courtroom No. 3 switched from blank blue to the stark image of a child seated in a little-kid cha…
A dog died in a fire in a home at 4827 Brown St., Davenport, about 10 a.m. Monday.
WHEATON — The Augustana men's basketball team has been building depth all season as different players have been called on to play prominent ro…
When you are being recruited to play football in college it can be easy to look at the well-…
