Thursday briefing: Davenport OKs stadium renovations, guilty verdict in death of Davenport man, and another heat advisory
featured

Thursday briefing: Davenport OKs stadium renovations, guilty verdict in death of Davenport man, and another heat advisory

Heat

Very hot and humid weather will hang around the Quad-Cities for another day. That means another National Weather Service heat advisory will be in effect for the Quad-City region from noon today until 8 p.m. tonight. Some area schools without air conditioning, including those in Morning Sun and Wapello, are dismissing classes early today because of the heat.

The heat advisory states:

• Heat-index values up to 104 degrees are expected.

• Advisory is for portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.

• Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

• High levels of heat and humidity are anticipated to linger into the weekend.

•  Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

• Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

• To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

• Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 9 1 1.

Storms

There is a slight or level 2 risk for severe thunderstorms for most of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois and a marginal or level 1 risk for far southeast Iowa, far northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. The best threat for severe storms is this afternoon through this evening. The main risks are damaging winds and heavy rain with a secondary risk for hail.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and heat-index values as high as 103 degrees.

Tonight there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Skies  will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Friday there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies  will mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 74 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 100 degrees.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Wednesday "that it will begin the phased restoration of in-person workforce and limited unemployment services at American Job Centers throughout the state on an appointment-only basis starting Thursday."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed mental health legislation.

Historic photos: Building the I-80 Bridge

Breaking News