Thursday briefing: COVID hits Correctional Center, Rock Island man charged with 4 of 6 shootings in The District, and Moline police seize 100th firearm of the year
Thursday briefing: COVID hits Correctional Center, Rock Island man charged with 4 of 6 shootings in The District, and Moline police seize 100th firearm of the year

Summary

A good Thursday to all. It's Oct. 1 — only 30 days before Halloween. That's the night when the "Great Pumpkin" rises from the pumpkin patch flying around bringing toys to sincere and believing children, according to Linus Van Pelt in the classic comic strip "Peanuts."

Peanuts

Here's today's weather forecast from the National Weather Service.

Look for scattered showers with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then isolated showers between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

There's a frost advisory in effect from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday in Jackson County in Iowa.

WHAT: Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation.

WHERE: Jackson County.

WHEN: From 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., Friday.

IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. 

• Patching of I-74 ramps at Woodhull begins

I-74 sign

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that patching of ramps at the Illinois 17 interchange with Interstate 74 (exit 32) at Woodhull will begin today.

The ramps will remain open during the work, which is expected to be completed later in October.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

CL

Mercer County reclaims LTC championship

Mercer County reclaims LTC championship

CAMBRIDGE — After being dethroned as Lincoln Trail Conference girls' golf champions last fall by United, Mercer County was bound and determined to take back the crown it won in 2018.

 Today's photo gallery: Throwback Thursday

