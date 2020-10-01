Thursday briefing: COVID hits Correctional Center, Rock Island man charged with 4 of 6 shootings in The District, and Moline police seize 100th firearm of the year

A good Thursday to all. It's Oct. 1 — only 30 days before Halloween. That's the night when the "Great Pumpkin" rises from the pumpkin patch flying around bringing toys to sincere and believing children, according to Linus Van Pelt in the classic comic strip "Peanuts."
Here's today's weather forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for scattered showers with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then isolated showers between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
There's a frost advisory in effect from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday in Jackson County in Iowa.
WHAT: Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation.
WHERE: Jackson County.
WHEN: From 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., Friday.
IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.
• Patching of I-74 ramps at Woodhull begins
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that patching of ramps at the Illinois 17 interchange with Interstate 74 (exit 32) at Woodhull will begin today.
The ramps will remain open during the work, which is expected to be completed later in October.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for September 30
Illinois issues Halloween guidelines as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in the Q-C
Immune system holds clues to mild vs. severe virus reaction; Pelosi, Mnuchin in 'extensive' relief talks
Rock Island County board member Jeff Deppe hospitalized with COVID-19
MARX: Nothing but gratitude
East Moline facility now has highest number of cases among Illinois correctional facilities.
Rock Island County board member Jeff Deppe has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
A Rock Island man has been charged with shooting four of the six people wounded by gunfire Aug. 29 in The District, court documents show.
A Moline man's arrest Tuesday marked the 100th firearm seized by Moline police this year.
Davenport fire officials have arrested a man who is alleged to have set fire to an apartment building in August.
The man accused of killing Italia Kelly during a night of civil unrest will remain in jail. Prosecutors contend he was planning to harass witnesses.
The Davenport man charged with killing Italia Marie Kelly during a night of civil unrest in the Quad-Cities will remain jailed.
Regardless of musical tastes or budget, and from social media to e-commerce, vinyl record lovers remain thrilled to be analog users in a digital world, says our columnist.
When is the best time to soak in the colors of fall? On which weekend should you take that scenic drive? Check out these tools to see predictions about 2020’s seasonal peak across U.S.
CAMBRIDGE — After being dethroned as Lincoln Trail Conference girls' golf champions last fall by United, Mercer County was bound and determined to take back the crown it won in 2018.
ALEDO — Back in the mid 1970s, one man had a vision for this rural community and made it happen.
The COVID-19 pandemic presented the Quad-City Steamwheelers and minor league sports entities across the country with a predicament.
High school photos from 10 years ago this week.
