Thursday briefing: COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Quad-Cities, waste pick up changes, and remembering the 'Flag Man'

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight there will be scattered showers after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday showers are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before 1 a.m., showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then showers likely after 4 a.m. The low will be around 36 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
A Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday for the Rock River at Moline. The Rock is currently at 13.6 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith's Island is affected by floodwaters.
The Flood Warning for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities remains in effect until further notice. The Mississippi is currently at 16.1 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The river is expected to rise to 16.6 feet Wednesday night. At 16.5 feet water affects Credit Island Lane in Davenport and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline. Water is at the base of the floodwall gates at the downtown Rock Island riverfront.
COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Quad-Cities
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by three each in Rock Island and Scott counties on Wednesday, bringing the total to 19 in Rock Island County and 21 in Scott County.
In Henry County, health department officials also reported an additional three cases, bringing the total to five in the county.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported an additional 986 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths. Illinois now has a total of 6,980 cases and 141 deaths. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 549 cases in the state and nine deaths. Read more.
More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus
• Cleaning out your house while you're stuck at home? Not so fast -- bulk waste and yard trash are being suspended in many parts of the Quad-Cities
Today's top new headlines
As of Wednesday morning, Arconic Corporation shares have begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Today's crime, courts and public safety news
One person was wounded Tuesday night in shooting on the west side of Davenport.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Lt. Nick Seefeld understands the world around us and the importance of social distancing.
While the Figge Art Museum in Davenport is temporarily closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, the community is invited to submit artwork for its upcoming virtual art exhibition, “Community Curated.”
Today's sports headlines
Iowa center Luka Garza on Wednesday became the first Iowa basketball player ever to be named to the John Wooden Award All-America Team.
Photo galleries
