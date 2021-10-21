Thursday briefing: Court order targets UAW strikers, 1 charged in East Moline house fire, and an Ironman story

There is a National Weather Service frost advisory in effect for portions of east central Iowa late tonight into early Friday morning.
Frost is possible over much of the area Friday night with freezing temperatures possible north of U.S. 30.
For the Quad-City metro area, here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be cloudy and cooler with a high near 55 degrees. West winds around 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.
Friday look for scattered sprinkles after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph. There will be areas of frost after 5 a.m.
