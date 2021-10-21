 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Court order targets UAW strikers, 1 charged in East Moline house fire, and an Ironman story
Thursday briefing: Court order targets UAW strikers, 1 charged in East Moline house fire, and an Ironman story

Frost Friday

There is a National Weather Service frost advisory in effect for portions of east central Iowa late tonight into early Friday morning.

Frost is possible over much of the area Friday night with freezing temperatures possible north of U.S. 30.

For the Quad-City metro area, here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be cloudy and cooler with a high near 55 degrees. West winds around 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.

Friday look for scattered sprinkles after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph. There will be areas of frost after 5 a.m.

Can you imagine your town suddenly leaning closer to the equator?

Nik Nikic talks about Chris, his son, who has won an Ironman Triathlon.

Photos: Chris Nikic ESPY winner, Boston Marathon finisher the first person with Downs Syndrome to ever complete an Ironman Triathlon, energizes students at North Scott Junior High

Photos: Picketers outside John Deere Davenport Works

Photos: Iowa Class 4A boys cross country state-qualifying meet at Bettendorf (Oct. 20, 2021)