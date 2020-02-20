Thursday briefing: Cold, dash-cam video from mistaken identity incident, and bullied teen doesn't want to fight

If you live north of Interstate 80 you're waking up to winds chills in the -10 and -20 range. For those in the Quad-City metro area, wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 21 degrees and a low around 12 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday night will be clear with a low around 25 degrees. Southwest winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 31 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. Overnight rain and snow is likely. The chance of precipitation is 60%