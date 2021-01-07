Thursday briefing: Chaos at the capitol, snow removal complaints, and COVID-19 vaccine update

Happening from overnight:
Trump's statement came after chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill when his supporters stormed the Capitol, forced members into hiding and halted the formal vote to certify Joe Biden's victory.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.
Trending stories
Moline brings in private contractors to speed snow removal services, but one alderman says reduced city staffing is the real problem
Illinois will vaccinate people 65 or older against COVID-19 in second round
Congress rejects first effort to overturn election results; 4 dead in riot
Photos: Election Fraud and Pro-Trump Rally Protest march throughout downtown Rock Island
Family Video closing all locations, including several in Quad-Cities
Here in the Quad-City area:
Areas of fog will continue through mid morning throughout the Quad-City region, according to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook. The outlook goes on to say there will be some patchy areas of dense fog reducing visibility down to a quarter mile in some locations. The fog may also deposit a thin ice layer and produce localized slick spots on surfaces.
In the Q-C metro area:
Be alert for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 18 degrees
Today's top news stories
Moline brings in private contractors to speed snow removal services, but one alderman says reduced city staffing is the real problem
Moline officials are determined to provide better snow removal services for residents after some neighborhoods weren't cleared in a timely manner following last week's snowstorm.
Plans by two health care systems to bring a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital to Moline are progressing.
United Township District 30 had to shut down for a few weeks late in the semester on Nov.16, but by and large things went so well, Superintendent Jay Morrow doesn’t have any plans to make any major changes for the second semester in terms of COVID-19 precautions the school is taking as it starts up with in-person learning Thursday.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Regions could have some mitigations loosened starting Jan. 15; State lowers age requirement for next phase of vaccine to 65 or older
Support Local Journalism
Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A subdued Carnival season began Wednesday after the coronavirus pandemic put an end to the crowd-heavy balls and street parades that draw thousands of people to the city every year.
Worth Watching: A new 'Tune,' surviving disasters on PBS, 'Surviving Death' on Netflix, Food's 'Kitchen Crash'
And don't miss 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' on ABC.
Today's sports headlines
Hunter Hill, who helped lead the Augustana College men’s basketball program to a 95-23 record, a pair of CCIW championships and three NCAA Division III Tournament appearances from 2012-16, has been named to D3hoops.com’s All-Decade team. The organization’s 25-player list is comprised of athletes who competed during the period from 2009-10 until 2019-20. Hill was a third team selection.
The University of Illinois men's basketball team had a lot of local and national hype in the early part of the season and that was definitely understandable with All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu and big man Kofi Cockburn back in the fold.
Today's top videos
Top photo galleries
Photos: Rock Island County sheriff's deputy delivers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines to the Rock Island County Health Department
Photos: John Morrow Moline martial artist celebrates his 828-Month birthday or 69 years, with Fitness Challenge of 828 push-ups, sit-ups and leg lifts in one hour.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.