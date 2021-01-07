 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Chaos at the capitol, snow removal complaints, and COVID-19 vaccine update
Thursday briefing: Chaos at the capitol, snow removal complaints, and COVID-19 vaccine update

Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.

 John Minchillo

Happening from overnight:

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

WASHINGTON (AP) — A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Here in the Quad-City area:

NWS: Summary

Areas of fog will continue through mid morning throughout the Quad-City region, according to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook. The outlook goes on to say there will be some patchy areas of dense fog reducing visibility down to a quarter mile in some locations. The fog may also deposit a thin ice layer and produce localized slick spots on surfaces.

In the Q-C metro area:

Be alert for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 18 degrees

Today's top news stories

United Township hopes second semester much like first

United Township hopes second semester much like first

United Township District 30 had to shut down for a few weeks late in the semester on Nov.16, but by and large things went so well, Superintendent Jay Morrow doesn’t have any plans to make any major changes for the second semester in terms of COVID-19 precautions the school is taking as it starts up with in-person learning Thursday.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Illinois will vaccinate people 65 or older against COVID-19 in second round

• Regions could have some mitigations loosened starting Jan. 15; State lowers age requirement for next phase of vaccine to 65 or older

• Iowa Legislature to consider ‘parental choice’ in requiring in-person learning

• Pandemic impact on enrollment, achievement complicates Iowa school funding

• Iowa tops 4,000 coronavirus deaths as infection rate rises

• Watch Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• Regions could have some mitigations loosened starting Jan. 15; State lowers age requirement for next phase of vaccine to 65 or older

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Augie's Hill honored on D3hoops.com all-decade team

Augie's Hill honored on D3hoops.com all-decade team

Hunter Hill, who helped lead the Augustana College men’s basketball program to a 95-23 record, a pair of CCIW championships and three NCAA Division III Tournament appearances from 2012-16, has been named to D3hoops.com’s All-Decade team. The organization’s 25-player list is comprised of athletes who competed during the period from 2009-10 until 2019-20. Hill was a third team selection.

Prince: Illinois searches for a consistent third option

Prince: Illinois searches for a consistent third option

The University of Illinois men's basketball team had a lot of local and national hype in the early part of the season and that was definitely understandable with All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu and big man Kofi Cockburn back in the fold. 

Today's top videos

Q-C welcomes first baby of 2021
Local News

Q-C welcomes first baby of 2021

  • Updated

Nora Grace Hessman became the first baby born in 2021 in the Quad-Cities when she was delivered at 12:20 a.m. Friday by team members at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Moline Birthplace.

