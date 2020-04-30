Thursday briefing: Breezy today, Davenport levee break remembered, and COVID-19 outbreak at Joslin Tyson plant

The Quad-Cities reached 10 deaths from COVID-19 Friday with the fourth death in Scott County, a person between the ages of 61-80. Rock Island County has six.

“I would like to express my sincere sympathy to the family and friends of this resident,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department said. “While we recognize the severity of COVID-19 in our community, it still stops us all when we lose a member of our community.”