You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thursday briefing: Breezy today, Davenport levee break remembered, and COVID-19 outbreak at Joslin Tyson plant
View Comments
alert featured

Thursday briefing: Breezy today, Davenport levee break remembered, and COVID-19 outbreak at Joslin Tyson plant

NWS: Summary

Today's sunny skies comes with a catch — plenty of wind. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service on this final day of April.

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 66 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday will see increasing clouds with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

Then comes a nice warm up on Saturday when high temps will be in the upper 70s and overnight lows of around 55 degrees.

Sunday brings a 40% chance of rain. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 49 degrees.

NWS: May

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

Coronavirus at Tyson plant in Joslin confirmed; 2 workers have died, 92 have the virus

Tyson plant

The Tyson Foods Inc. plant near Joslin, Ill.

There is a coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson plant in Joslin, Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department, administrator confirmed Wednesday at the daily health briefing by the Scott and Rock Island county health departments.

There have been 92 positive cases for COVID-19 and two deaths in Rock Island County attributed to the Tyson Plant, Ludwig said.

Tyson has put up plastic glass barriers between workers and has staggered shifts and lunch schedules to reduce the number of employees congregating together, Ludwig said. A team from the health department visited the plant earlier this month. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is responsible for inspecting all meatpacking plants for food safety and operations. Read more.

More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities

Coronavirus logo

• Reynolds defends eschewing University of Iowa experts’ coronavirus warnings

• Iowa representative calls for pork-processing plants to reopen

• Vilsack: Iowa ethanol industry in ‘very serious shape’

• Fall start date for Iowa schools emerges again as issue

• Pritzker faces 2nd legal challenge to stay-at-home order

• Hey, grads! Join our virtual graduation site to go out in style

• Kahl Home resident recovering from COVID-19 has died

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Today's sports in the news

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's photo galleries

4 shots-fired incidents Wednesday in Davenport

+9 
+9 
Bridge Street shots fired 2
+9 
+9 
Bridge Street shots fired 3
+9 
+9 
Bridge Street shots fired 1
+9 
+9 
Ripley Street Shooting 6
+9 
+9 
Ripley Street Shooting 7

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

+67 
+67 
MACgirlsTrack050710js
+67 
+67 
MACgirlsTrack050710js
+67 
+67 
MACgirlsTrack050710js
+67 
+67 
MacTennis_rts_0507
+67 
+67 
MacTennis_rts_0507

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scott County's fourth COVID-19 death gives Quad-Cities 10
Local News

Scott County's fourth COVID-19 death gives Quad-Cities 10

  • Updated

The Quad-Cities reached 10 deaths from COVID-19 Friday with the fourth death in Scott County, a person between the ages of 61-80. Rock Island County has six.

“I would like to express my sincere sympathy to the family and friends of this resident,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department said. “While we recognize the severity of COVID-19 in our community, it still stops us all when we lose a member of our community.”