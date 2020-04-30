Thursday briefing: Breezy today, Davenport levee break remembered, and COVID-19 outbreak at Joslin Tyson plant

Today's sunny skies comes with a catch — plenty of wind. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service on this final day of April.
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 66 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday will see increasing clouds with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.
Then comes a nice warm up on Saturday when high temps will be in the upper 70s and overnight lows of around 55 degrees.
Sunday brings a 40% chance of rain. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 49 degrees.
The defensive, not-our-fault reaction has pretty much dried up.
Augustana College announced a new scholarship for Quad-City area students who apply over the summer, as COVID-19 has dulled some of the allure for many families of moving across the state or the country after high school.
A bevy of cars and trucks, sporting Illinois and Iowa license plates, respectively, lined the muddy, gravel-dirt parking lot to its south.
Coronavirus at Tyson plant in Joslin confirmed; 2 workers have died, 92 have the virus
There is a coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson plant in Joslin, Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department, administrator confirmed Wednesday at the daily health briefing by the Scott and Rock Island county health departments.
There have been 92 positive cases for COVID-19 and two deaths in Rock Island County attributed to the Tyson Plant, Ludwig said.
Tyson has put up plastic glass barriers between workers and has staggered shifts and lunch schedules to reduce the number of employees congregating together, Ludwig said. A team from the health department visited the plant earlier this month. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is responsible for inspecting all meatpacking plants for food safety and operations. Read more.
A woman died Tuesday night during a vehicle crash in Rock Island.
A 21-year-old Davenport man has been arrested in connection with one of four shots-fired investigations Davenport police handled Wednesday.
Ok, fellow Illinois golfers, the time is here. We finally get to enjoy the game we love in our own back yards starting on Friday.
