Thursday briefing: Bitter wind chills, track Santa, and about town

Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, the coldest air of the season so far will settle in across the region, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be only in the teens with lows in the single digits above zero. These cold temperatures, combined with gusty northwest winds, will produce wind chills as low as zero to 17 below Friday morning. Perfect Santa weather!

Here's the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Today there is a chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of flurries after 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 13 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight we'll see partly cloudy skies with a low around 5 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Christmas Day will be sunny with a high near 23 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.