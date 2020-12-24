 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday briefing: Bitter wind chills, track Santa, and about town
View Comments
alert top story

Thursday briefing: Bitter wind chills, track Santa, and about town

{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas

Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, the coldest air of the season so far will settle in across the region, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be only in the teens with lows in the single digits above zero. These cold temperatures, combined with gusty northwest winds, will produce wind chills as low as zero to 17 below Friday morning. Perfect Santa weather!

• Track Santa here.

Here's the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Wind

Today there is a chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of flurries after 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 13 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight we'll see partly cloudy skies  with a low around 5 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Christmas Day will be sunny with a high near 23 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 19 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.

Next week

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
CL

• Sangamon Co. judge tosses decision voiding Pritzker’s executive orders

• Putnam, Figge, others get grants to make up for income lost because of COVID-19

• Iowa’s increasing death totals show COVID’s deadly impact

• COVID-19 linked to two more deaths in Quad-Cities, 146 dead this month

• Vaccinations for COVID-19 begin in Muscatine County

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• Illinois administers over 100K COVID-19 vaccines

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

+2
Bielema will bring new toughness, passion to Illini

Bielema will bring new toughness, passion to Illini

There was a day back in 1985 when young Bret Bielema, age 15, was helping his father and two older brothers on the family’s hog operation outside Prophetstown when a conveyor belt he was using to unload hay bales malfunctioned.

Top photo galleries

Photos: Around the Quad Cities

+6 
+6 
122320-qc-nws-weather-01.JPG
+6 
+6 
122320-qc-nws-weather-02.JPG
+6 
+6 
122320-qc-nws-weather-03.JPG
+6 
+6 
122320-qc-nws-weather-04.JPG
+6 
+6 
122320-qc-nws-weather-05.JPG

Photos: Gary Krambeck's 2020 Year in Review