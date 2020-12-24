Thursday briefing: Bitter wind chills, track Santa, and about town

Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, the coldest air of the season so far will settle in across the region, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be only in the teens with lows in the single digits above zero. These cold temperatures, combined with gusty northwest winds, will produce wind chills as low as zero to 17 below Friday morning. Perfect Santa weather!
Here's the forecast for the remainder of the week.
Today there is a chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of flurries after 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 13 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight we'll see partly cloudy skies with a low around 5 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Christmas Day will be sunny with a high near 23 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 19 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.
The U.S. security agency has said the cyber-espionage campaign appears to have begun last March with malware, affecting a product made by U.S. company SolarWinds, which gave elite Russian hackers remote access into an organization’s networks so they could steal information.
Judith Gilbert, who resigned as city clerk one year ago, filed an objection to Westerfield's election petition, alleging he lives in the 2nd Ward and is therefore ineligible to be on the ballot as a candidate in the 3rd Ward. Gilbert also is running for 3rd Ward Alderman.
A Davenport man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
There was a day back in 1985 when young Bret Bielema, age 15, was helping his father and two older brothers on the family’s hog operation outside Prophetstown when a conveyor belt he was using to unload hay bales malfunctioned.