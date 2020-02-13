You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thursday briefing: Bitter cold, Hope Creek sale, sheriff's department denies lawsuit claims, and Valentine ideas
View Comments
alert featured

Thursday briefing: Bitter cold, Hope Creek sale, sheriff's department denies lawsuit claims, and Valentine ideas

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Cold
Rick Rector

LATEST: Some area schools are delaying the start of classes because of the weather

The Quad-City region is under a National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory.

Here's what the advisory states:

"Light snow from a departing winter storm will linger into the morning commute across much of the area. Additional snowfall will be one half inch or less but road conditions will be hazardous.

"Strong northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph is expected to create drifting snow. Some patchy blowing snow may be possible. Wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero will also be possible west of a Dubuque, to Iowa City, to Quincy, Illinois line."

Advisory summary

WHAT: Light snow with additional accumulations of less than one inch. Wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero.

WHERE: Portions of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: Until 10 a.m. this morning.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and use caution while traveling.

NWS: Cold

There's a 30% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing and cold with a temperature falling to around 4 degrees by 10 a.m. Wind-chill values will be as as low as -15 degrees. Northwest winds around 15 mph will gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night will be clear with a low around -7 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 17 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 13 degrees.

NWS: Roads

Roads are treacherous this morning. A snow emergency is in effect in Rock Island and some area schools are delaying the start of classes this morning.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

Lifestyle, entertainment news

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Top sports news

Dosunmu escapes serious injury

Dosunmu escapes serious injury

CHAMPAIGN — After a scary moment on Tuesday night with star guard Ayo Dosunmu being helped off the floor, Illinois got a wave of good news on …

Today photo gallery: Alleman presents 'Junie B. Jones The Musical'

Quad-City Times​

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News