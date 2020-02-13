Thursday briefing: Bitter cold, Hope Creek sale, sheriff's department denies lawsuit claims, and Valentine ideas

The Quad-City region is under a National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory.
Here's what the advisory states:
"Light snow from a departing winter storm will linger into the morning commute across much of the area. Additional snowfall will be one half inch or less but road conditions will be hazardous.
"Strong northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph is expected to create drifting snow. Some patchy blowing snow may be possible. Wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero will also be possible west of a Dubuque, to Iowa City, to Quincy, Illinois line."
Advisory summary
WHAT: Light snow with additional accumulations of less than one inch. Wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero.
WHERE: Portions of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: Until 10 a.m. this morning.
IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and use caution while traveling.
There's a 30% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing and cold with a temperature falling to around 4 degrees by 10 a.m. Wind-chill values will be as as low as -15 degrees. Northwest winds around 15 mph will gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night will be clear with a low around -7 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 17 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 13 degrees.
Roads are treacherous this morning. A snow emergency is in effect in Rock Island and some area schools are delaying the start of classes this morning.
You have free articles remaining.
Trending headlines
Today's top news headlines
Finalizing the sale of Hope Creek Care Center may be voted on during next week's county board meeting.
Scott County Family YMCA launches gymnastics program at TBK Bank Sports Complex, the latest development in area
The inside of the TBK Bank Sports Complex continues to evolve.
Lifestyle, entertainment news
Valentine’s Day is Friday, which means it’s time for treats! Are you tired of the typical red velvet, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate? You’re …
Don’t have any Valentine’s Day plans yet? You can choose from a variety of fun options in the Quad-Cities, including:
Ellen Tsagaris’ now has a place where she can share her lifelong passion for dolls with the public, after she celebrated the ribbon-cutting fo…
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said in a news release Wednesday that the allegations that two of his deputies, Jack Asquini and Jason…
The trial of the man accused of the beating death of 5-year-old Ja'Shawn Bussell is in the hands of a jury.
An area man is facing three felony counts of disseminating child pornography.
Top sports news
When Augustana men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine called for a line change with 17:31 left in the second half of Wednesday's CCIW showdown …
There was a time — not so long ago — when the only question about Quincy's girls' basketball team was how much the Blue Devils would lose by.
CHAMPAIGN — After a scary moment on Tuesday night with star guard Ayo Dosunmu being helped off the floor, Illinois got a wave of good news on …
Today photo gallery: Alleman presents 'Junie B. Jones The Musical'
alleman junie b jones 034.JPG
alleman junie b jones 036.jpg
alleman junie b jones 038.jpg
alleman junie b jones 052.JPG
alleman junie b jones 058.JPG
alleman junie b jones 059.JPG
alleman junie b jones 069.JPG
alleman junie b jones 072.JPG
alleman junie b jones 076.JPG
alleman junie b jones 079.JPG
alleman junie b jones 081.JPG
alleman junie b jones 083.JPG
alleman junie b jones 094.JPG
alleman junie b jones 097.JPG
alleman junie b jones 106.jpg
alleman junie b jones 110.JPG
alleman junie b jones 114.JPG
alleman junie b jones 116.JPG
alleman junie b jones 119.JPG
alleman junie b jones 122.JPG
alleman junie b jones 139.JPG
alleman junie b jones 140.JPG
alleman junie b jones 142.JPG
alleman junie b jones 143.JPG
alleman junie b jones 150.JPG
alleman junie b jones 151.JPG
alleman junie b jones 152.JPG
alleman junie b jones 159.JPG
alleman junie b jones 161.JPG
alleman junie b jones 162.JPG
alleman junie b jones 165.JPG
alleman junie b jones 167.JPG
alleman junie b jones 169.JPG
alleman junie b jones 174.JPG
alleman junie b jones 176.JPG
alleman junie b jones 178.JPG
alleman junie b jones 183.JPG
alleman junie b jones 186.JPG
alleman junie b jones 191.JPG
alleman junie b jones 197.JPG
alleman junie b jones 201.JPG
alleman junie b jones 205.JPG
alleman junie b jones 206.JPG
alleman junie b jones 211.jpg
alleman junie b jones 213.jpg
alleman junie b jones 216.jpg
alleman junie b jones 218.jpg
alleman junie b jones 227.JPG
alleman junie b jones 228.JPG
alleman junie b jones 232.jpg
alleman junie b jones 234.jpg
alleman junie b jones 244.jpg
alleman junie b jones 254.JPG
alleman junie b jones 262.JPG
alleman junie b jones 307.jpg
alleman junie b jones 310.JPG
alleman junie b jones 313.JPG
alleman junie b jones 317.JPG
alleman junie b jones 319.JPG
alleman junie b jones 334.JPG
alleman junie b jones 347.JPG
alleman junie b jones 352.JPG
alleman junie b jones 356.JPG
alleman junie b jones 361.JPG
alleman junie b jones 368.JPG
alleman junie b jones 369.JPG
alleman junie b jones 377.JPG
alleman junie b jones 386.JPG
alleman junie b jones 397.jpg
alleman junie b jones 411.jpg
alleman junie b jones 447.JPG
alleman junie b jones 459.jpg
alleman junie b jones 464.jpg
alleman junie b jones 466.JPG
alleman junie b jones 467.JPG
alleman junie b jones 471.JPG
alleman junie b jones 486.jpg
alleman junie b jones 488.JPG
alleman junie b jones 505.jpg
alleman junie b jones 508.JPG
alleman junie b jones 516.JPG
alleman junie b jones 535.JPG
alleman junie b jones 558.JPG
alleman junie b jones 561.JPG
alleman junie b jones 570.JPG
alleman junie b jones 592.JPG
alleman junie b jones 605.JPG
alleman junie b jones 625.JPG
alleman junie b jones 626.JPG
alleman junie b jones 647.JPG
alleman junie b jones 656.JPG
alleman junie b jones 659.JPG
alleman junie b jones 669.jpg
alleman junie b jones 674.jpg
alleman junie b jones 679.JPG
alleman junie b jones 698.JPG
Quad-City Times