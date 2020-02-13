Thursday briefing: Bitter cold, Hope Creek sale, sheriff's department denies lawsuit claims, and Valentine ideas

The Quad-City region is under a National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory.

Here's what the advisory states:

"Light snow from a departing winter storm will linger into the morning commute across much of the area. Additional snowfall will be one half inch or less but road conditions will be hazardous.

"Strong northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph is expected to create drifting snow. Some patchy blowing snow may be possible. Wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero will also be possible west of a Dubuque, to Iowa City, to Quincy, Illinois line."

Advisory summary

WHAT: Light snow with additional accumulations of less than one inch. Wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero.

WHERE: Portions of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: Until 10 a.m. this morning.