Thursday briefing: Bitter cold, arrest in East Moline stabbing, and an apology in Moline

We start the day off with a wind chill advisory and school delays.
Here are the details of that Wind Chill Advisory which is in effect until 10 a.m., today.
"Very cold temperatures will push wind chills into the 20 degrees below to 25 degrees below zero range into this morning. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a 30% chance of snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 11 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. North winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there is a 30% chance of snow before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -1 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. North winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday: There's a 30% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high near 6 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees.
Friday night: Snow is likely with a low around -1 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday: There's a 40% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be partly sunny and cold with a high near 6 degrees and a low around -10 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny and cold with a high near -2 degrees and a low around -12 degrees.
• School delays
Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Is your school on the list? Read more.
Trending stories
Moline alderman issues public apology on behalf of city for attacks on former staff
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for February 10
Rock Island police release in court more details of investigation of fatal June shooting
Woman arrested in East Moline stabbing case
Davenport man sentenced to 14 years in prison for distribution of cocaine
Today's top news stories
A Moline city council member has issued a public apology after city officials alleged recently that former senior staff members were unprofessional, incompetent or destroyed work documents during their employment with the city.
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday advanced a Scott County Health Department proposal that would prohibit smoking and vaping in all city parks and park facilities.
Less than a week after voting to hire a consulting firm to begin the process of planning for a tentative fall bond referendum, Scott County supervisors this week discussed the possibility of tearing down its Tremont Avenue warehouse to accommodate a new, expanded juvenile detention center.
Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories
A woman was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stabbing a man in the torso.
A Davenport man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for distribution of cocaine.
No one was injured in a chimney fire Monday night in the 2200 block of 30th Street, Rock Island.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Today's sports headlines
WOODHULL — Judging from his output in last weekend's opening games, it was crystal clear Ganon Greenman could not wait to return to high school basketball action.
Just over two weeks ago, the Sherrard boys' basketball team had the start of its season put on hold due to a positive COVID-19 test within its program.
Today's top video
Top photo galleries
High school photos from 10 years ago this week.