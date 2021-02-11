 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Bitter cold, arrest in East Moline stabbing, and an apology in Moline
Thursday briefing: Bitter cold, arrest in East Moline stabbing, and an apology in Moline

cold

We start the day off with a wind chill advisory and school delays.

Here are the details of that Wind Chill Advisory which is in effect until 10 a.m., today.

"Very cold temperatures will push wind chills into the 20 degrees below to 25 degrees below zero range into this morning. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

snow

Today there is a 30% chance of snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 11 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. North winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of snow before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -1 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. North winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: There's a 30% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high near 6 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees.  

Friday night: Snow is likely with a low around -1 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday: There's a 40% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be partly sunny and cold with a high near 6 degrees and a low around -10 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold with a high near -2 degrees and a low around -12 degrees.

Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Is your school on the list? Read more.

COVID-19 slows more local teams

COVID-19 slows more local teams

Just over two weeks ago, the Sherrard boys' basketball team had the start of its season put on hold due to a positive COVID-19 test within its program.

Today in history: Feb. 11

Two new school principals named

Moline-Coal Valley school board members Monday named two new elementary principals and also discussed an expected proposal that would provide more in-person learning for students.

