Thursday briefing: Bitter cold and snow usher in New Year

On this next to last day of 2021 I bring some distressing news about 2022 — you could find yourself shoveling several inches of new snow off the sidewalks instead watching the day's line-up of bowl games.
Here's what the National Weather Service is saying this morning.
A Winter Storm Watch will go in effect at 6 a.m., Saturday and continue until midnight. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations in the 4 to 7 inch range making travel difficult.
Stay tuned for further updates.
Locally,
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 16 degrees. There's a 40% chance of snow after midnight.
For New Year's Day expect snow with a high near 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Saturday night will bring a 30% chance of snow before midnight and a low around -6 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees and a low around -1 degrees.
