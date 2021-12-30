 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Bitter cold and snow usher in New Year

 On this next to last day of 2021 I bring some distressing news about 2022 — you could find yourself shoveling several inches of new snow off the sidewalks instead watching the day's line-up of bowl games.

Here's what the National Weather Service is saying this morning.

A Winter Storm Watch will go in effect at 6 a.m., Saturday and continue until  midnight. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations in the 4 to 7 inch range making travel difficult.

Stay tuned for further updates.

Locally,

nws1

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 16 degrees. There's a 40% chance of snow after midnight.

For New Year's Day expect snow  with a high near 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

nws2

Saturday night will bring a 30% chance of snow before midnight and a low around -6 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees and a low around -1 degrees.

