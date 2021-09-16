Thursday briefing: Big blaze near Rock River, Blues Fest returns to LeClaire Park, and bottled Moline water?

It will be sunny today with a chance of rain on Friday.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., Friday. Skies will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees. Friday night brings a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. with an overnight low around 61 degrees.
Illinois 84 resurfacing begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, construction on Illinois 84 in Whiteside County will begin today. The work will be between U.S. 30, near Fulton and Albany.
Work includes patching, milling and resurfacing of Illinois 84. One lane of traffic will be open and controlled by flaggers when workers are present, and the road will be open to two-way traffic at other times.
Valley Construction Co. of Rock Island is the contractor of the $2,757,014 project, which is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.
Rock Island County officials want to use COVID relief funds to give employees $2,000 bonuses. The idea has been tabled until December.
In wake of new open enrollment law, Davenport seeing students flock largely to neighboring Quad-Cities districts
Habitat for Humanity burglarized twice in the last week
New Bandits look highlights Quad Cities
Moline firefighters tackle large blaze near Rock River
A plan to give all Rock Island County employees one-time bonuses from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds has stalled.
New start-ups, selling the city's award-winning water and downtown farmers market part of city vision.
Davenport's open enrollment largely to neighboring Quad-Cities districts.
Moline fire fighters are working a structure fire along the 4300 block of 7th Street, Moline, near Len Brown's North Shore Inn
The non-profit lost more than $4,000 worth of equipment which was stolen or damaged during the break-ins.
The city of Davenport will hold off on renewing a liquor license for a Davenport bar following a recent shooting.
The Mississippi Valley Blues Fest is set for this Friday and Saturday in LeClaire Park, bringing in local and national acts.
'There's so much more that you want to do': Quad-Cities firefighters return from deployment to Hurricane Ida rescue and recovery efforts
Quad-Cities firefighters Chris Elliott and Matt Lawson went to Louisiana to assist in rescue and recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida pummeled the Gulf Coast. They're part of an Illinois mutual aid task force that deploys during disasters.
When the Quad Cities River Bandits go on the road next season, the team’s caps will answer a question.
The Moline High School volleyball team raced to a quick sweep of Galesburg in Western Big 6 Conference volleyball action on Wednesday
EDGINGTON — Before this volleyball season, Morgan McClain had yet to experience what it was like to be a varsity starter.
