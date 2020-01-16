You are the owner of this article.
Thursday briefing: Arctic air blows into Q-C, Hope Creek sale, 'Fish Guy' back in the news, and new vibe in Hilltop neighborhood
NWS: Storm

You're waking up to a true January morning — single digit temps, negative double-digit wind-chill values, and weekend snow. Here's how things shake out.

NWS:Cold

Wind chills of 20 degrees below zero to 25 degrees below are expected early this morning in eastern Iowa, northwest of a Cedar Rapids to Dubuque line. By mid morning, winds will diminish and temperatures will rise so that wind chills will no longer be a threat.

Today in the Quad-Cities will be sunny with a high near 20 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees with northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 10 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.

Download PDF Winter storm approaching

The Quad-City region will be under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday noon until 6 p.m., Saturday. According to the watch: "Widespread accumulating snow and a wintry mix at times of snow, sleet and freezing rain, is appearing likely Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches will be possible, along with ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Locally higher amounts of snow may occur in areas that remain in snow for longer durations. There also may be a period of sleet accumulation. In addition, very strong northwest winds by Saturday morning may lead to blowing and drifting snow, as well as wind gusts to 45 mph and wind chills to -15 below zero."

Watch summary

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45mph.

WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.

WHEN: From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

For the Quad-Cities, snow is likely after noon Friday. Looks for patchy blowing snow after 5 p.m. The high will be near 30 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday night: Look for freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow before 3 a.m., then rain. There will be patchy blowing snow before 9 p.m. The low will be around 27 degrees. Expect winds gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation between 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Saturday: Rain, snow, and freezing rain are likely before 11 a.m, with snow and freezing drizzle likely between 11 a.m. and noon. Patchy blowing snow can be expected before 11 a.m., then patchy blowing snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Today's top headlines

Lifestyle, entertainment news

Crime, courts and public safety news

Top sports headlines

Today's photo gallery: Augustana basketball

Augustana Vikings hosting Wheaton Thunder men's basketball, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Rock Island. Final score Augustana 79, Wheaton 73 in OT.

United Township on verge of adding bass fishing club
United Township on verge of adding bass fishing club

  • Updated

EAST MOLINE — Pending board approval at the January 13th board meeting, United Township likely will be adding another activity. Some would call it an outright sport. The board is expected to add a bass fishing club at Monday's board meeting. 

