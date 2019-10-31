Mother Nature certainly delivered a dastardly trick in the form of snow, wind and cold. It's certainly a trick that will send chills down the spines of those venturing out tonight to trick-or-treat. It is also one that Quad-Citians will remember for years to come.
For those venturing out on the morning commute, slow down and take it easy. Also don't leave an unlocked car warming up in the driveway as the trick may be on you.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
The Q-C region is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m.
Light to moderate snow will continue through daybreak, then gradually begin to end from west to east this morning through early afternoon. Visibilities will be reduced to around a mile at times during the periods of moderate snow. Storm total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches can be expected across the advisory area. Northwest winds may also gust up to 30 mph at times, especially along and east of the Mississippi River.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Be alert for slick spots on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Heavy wet snow on leaf laden trees may cause branches to break and fall, possibly causing isolated power outages.
Snow is likely before 11 a.m. with a high near 33 degrees and a low of 22 degrees. It will be breezy with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday: There's a slight chance of snow after 1 p.m., mixing with rain after 2 p.m. The high will be near 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%. There's a 30% chance of overnight rain and snow.
• A snow emergency is in effect for Davenport until from 7 p.m., tonight. Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during the snow emergency may be ticketed and towed. As an alternative to on-street parking in the downtown, residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any the city’s parking ramps beginning at 5 p.m. today through 7 a.m. on Friday.
• Rock Island has a snow emergency in effect. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes could receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed, too.
To facilitate snow removal, Rock Island city crews ask residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 309-732-2200 or
pubworksmail@rigov.org.
• The City of Blue Grass also has declared a snow emergency effective until 6 p.m. Friday. Vehicles should not be parked on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snow plows to have full access. Even if there is no snow vehicles still need to be off the roadways.
Amid the treats will be a trick: The Quad-Cities is expecting a record snow Wednesday and Thursday, which is Halloween.
Big and little screens of horror from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
103119-Scary-Screen-001
Peter Lorre appeared in two episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents broadcast in 1957 and 1960, the latter a version of the Roald Dahl short story "Man from the South" starring Steve McQueen. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-002
Peter Lorre became well known after director Fritz Lang cast him as child killer Hans Beckert in 'M' (1931), a film reputedly derived from the Peter Kürten case. Lang said that he had Lorre in mind while working on the script and did not give him a screen test because he was already convinced that Lorre was perfect for the part Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-003
In Peter Lorre's last years, he worked with Roger Corman on several low-budget films, including two of the director's Edgar Allan Poe cycle: Tales of Terror (1962) with Vincent Price and Basil Rathbone; and The Raven (1963), again with Price, as well as Boris Karloff and Jack Nicholson. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-005
Boris Karloff - In the mid-1960s, he enjoyed a late-career surge in the United States when he narrated the made-for-television animated film of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and also provided the voice of the Grinch, although the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" was sung by the American voice actor Thurl Ravenscroft. The film was first broadcast on CBS-TV in 1966. Karloff later received a Grammy Award for "Best Recording For Children" after the recording was commercially released. Because Ravenscroft (who never met Karloff in the course of their work on the show) was uncredited for his contribution to How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, his performance of the song was often mistakenly attributed to Karloff. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-007
Boris Karloff - Karloff acted in eighty movies before being found by James Whale and cast in Frankenstein (1931). Karloff's role as Frankenstein's monster was physically demanding – it necessitated a bulky costume with four-inch platform boots – but the costume and extensive makeup produced a lasting image. The costume was a job in itself for Karloff with the shoes weighing 11 pounds (5.0 kg) each. Universal Studios quickly copyrighted the makeup design for the Frankenstein monster that Jack P. Pierce had created. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-008
On The Red Skelton Show - 1955 - , Boris Karloff guest starred along with actor Vincent Price in a parody of Frankenstein, with Red Skelton as "Klem Kadiddle Monster". Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-009
"The Return of the Sorcerer" - 1972 - was adapted as an episode of the television series Night Gallery starring Vincent Price (as John Carnby) and Bill Bixby (as Noel Evans in Mr. Ogden's role). Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-010
During the early 1970s, Vincent Price hosted and starred in BBC Radio's horror and mystery series The Price of Fear. He accepted a cameo part in the Canadian children's television program The Hilarious House of Frightenstein (1971) in Hamilton, Ontario on the local television station CHCH. In addition to the opening and closing monologues, his role in the show was to recite poems about various characters, sometimes wearing a cloak or other costumes. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-011
Terror Train is a 1980 Canadian slasher film directed by Roger Spottiswoode in his directorial debut and starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Johnson, and Hart Bochner. Set aboard a moving train on New Year's Eve, the film follows a group of medical school students holding a costume party who are targeted by a killer who steals their costumes after murdering them to avoid being caught. It features supporting performances from Sandee Currie, Anthony Sherwood, and David Copperfield. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-012
Halloween II is a 1981 American slasher film directed by Rick Rosenthal in his directorial debut, written and produced by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, and starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Pleasence who reprise their respective roles as Laurie Strode and Dr. Sam Loomis. It is the second installment in the Halloween film series and originally served as a direct sequel to Halloween (1978) until it was retconned by the 2018 film, Halloween. The plot picks up directly after the first film, with Michael Myers following survivor Laurie Strode to the local hospital, while his psychiatrist Dr. Loomis continues his pursuit of him. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-013
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-014
Edward Scissorhands is a 1990 American romantic dark fantasy film directed by Tim Burton. It was produced by Burton and Denise Di Novi, and written by Caroline Thompson from a story by her and Burton. Johnny Depp plays an artificial man named Edward, an unfinished creation who has scissor blades instead of hands. The young man is taken in by a suburban family and falls in love with their teenage daughter Kim (Winona Ryder). Additional roles were played by Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker, Vincent Price, and Alan Arkin. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-015
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-016
Janet Leigh achieved her most lasting recognition as the doomed Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960), which earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-017
Dark Shadows - 1990 - Ben Cross stared as vampire Barnabas Collins with Joanna Going portrays Victoria Winters, the governess who captures his heart. The NBC one hour drama based on the classic gothic/horror series that aired from 1966 to 1971. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-018
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-019
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-020
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-021
The Addams Family - 1964 - are a close-knit extended family with decidedly macabre interests and supernatural abilities, though no explanation for their powers is explicitly given in the series. The wealthy, endlessly enthusiastic Gomez Addams (John Astin) is madly in love with his refined wife, Morticia (Carolyn Jones). Along with their daughter Wednesday (Lisa Loring), their son Pugsley (Ken Weatherwax), Uncle Fester (Jackie Coogan), and Grandmama (Blossom Rock), they reside at 0001 Cemetery Lane in an ornate, gloomy, Second Empire-style mansion, attended by their servants: Lurch (Ted Cassidy), the towering butler, and Thing (also Cassidy), a disembodied hand that appears from within a small wooden box. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-022
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-023
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-024
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-025
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-026
Addams Family Values - 1993 - Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams, Raul Julia as Gomez Addams, Anjelica Huston as Morticia Addams, Joan Cusack as Debbie Jellinsky, Carel Struycken as Lurch, Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester Addams, Carol Kane as Granny, Jimmy Workman as Pugsley Addams. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-027
The Munsters - 1964 -Beverly Owen as Marilyn, Al Lewis as Grandpa, Yvonne De Carlo as Lily Munster, Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster and Eddie played by Butch Patrick. Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-028
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-029
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-030
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-031
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-032
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-033
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-034
The Munsters Today - 1989 - Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-035
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-036
Nightmare Cafe - 1992- Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-037
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-038
The X Files - 1993- Photo from the archives of the Quad-City Times.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-039
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
103119-Scary-Screen-040
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM