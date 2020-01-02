Thursday briefing: A mild Thursday, recreational marijuana sales begins, and first Q-C baby of 2020
View Comments
alert featured

Thursday briefing: A mild Thursday, recreational marijuana sales begins, and first Q-C baby of 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary
NWS: Wrap

 We're starting off with very mild temps for January. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. There's a chance of sprinkles after 4 p.m.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., a slight chance of rain between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 8 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Today's top headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Update: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing Sunday in East Moline
Update: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing Sunday in East Moline
Update: Man in custody, suspected of stabbing and killing a man Sunday in Moline
Man making YouTube videos at Kewanee bank avoids felony charge. 'Reprimand your client for being a jackass,' judge tells public defender
Man making YouTube videos at Kewanee bank avoids felony charge. 'Reprimand your client for being a jackass,' judge tells public defender
While Quad-City law enforcement prepares for marijuana legalization in Illinois, some aspects remain unclear
While Quad-City law enforcement prepares for marijuana legalization in Illinois, some aspects remain unclear
Police respond to two stabbings in Illinois Quad-Cities Sunday
Police respond to two stabbings in Illinois Quad-Cities Sunday

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Quad-Cities' first baby of 2020

+5 
+5 
010220-qct-qca-baby-001a.JPG
+5 
+5 
010220-qct-qca-baby-002a.JPG
+5 
+5 
010220-qct-qca-baby-004a.JPG
+5 
+5 
010220-qct-qca-baby-006a.JPG
+5 
+5 
010220-qct-qca-baby-008a.JPG

Recreational marijuana sales began early Wednesday in Illinois.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News