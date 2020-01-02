Thursday briefing: A mild Thursday, recreational marijuana sales begins, and first Q-C baby of 2020

We're starting off with very mild temps for January. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. There's a chance of sprinkles after 4 p.m.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., a slight chance of rain between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 8 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Today's top headlines

+13 'It's the end of prohibition': Recreational marijuana sales began early Wednesday in Illinois MILAN – A sunshine daydream came true for recreational cannabis users at 6 a.m. Wednesday when Nature’s Treatment of Illinois opened.

Influenza B makes early appearance in QC Emergency rooms and convenient-care clinics are busy in the Quad-Cities, but it's a typical response to holiday sharing.

Crime, courts and public safety news

No charges filed in connection with fatal Moline stabbing The fatal Sunday stabbing of a Moline man has been deemed a case of self-defense, and no charges were filed against the man suspected of killing him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

+7 'I paint music for the eyes': Bucktown gallery manager sees art as therapy, family Tony Seabolt is happy to have 2019 behind him. It was an exceedingly rough year for the 51-year-old Moline native and manager for the Artists'…

Today's top sports headlines

+2 Rock Island graduate Tyree Overton has come a long way on the wrestling mat There were days at the end of his high school wrestling career that Rock Island graduate Tyree Overton thought his days on the mat were over.

Today's photo galleries

Recreational marijuana sales began early Wednesday in Illinois.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0