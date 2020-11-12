Thursday briefing: A look at the new I-74 span, house fire in Rock Island, and things to do this weekend

Today's forecast features clouds, cooler temps and wind. Need I say more?
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today we will see increasing clouds with a high near 53 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there is a 30% chance of rain between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing with a low around 26 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become southwest in the afternoon.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.
