Thursday briefing: 2 wanted men captured after police pursuits, final Bix at Six tonight, and plenty of action from the JDC

You're waking up to milder temps and a sweet forecast for watching the John Deere Classic or taking that final Bix at Six Run.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will start off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Friday showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night will see showers with possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Charity, volunteers drive every John Deere Classic
John May and Allison Farrell had some fun Wednesday with a little John Deere excavator, a big golf ball and a putting green built solely for charity.
Before Farrell's round at the John Deere Classic pro-am started, the woman chosen to play in place of Deere & Co. Chairman and CEO May, sank a putt at the Mini-Excavator Putter out by the ninth hole of TPC Deere Run. May followed suit.
Each putt made at the free Mini-Excavator Putter raises $50 for Deere charities.
"That's the whole point, right?" May said. "It's to give back to the community. And if you look last year, we gave back $12 million — and that was without a (John Deere) Classic because of COVID. Read more.
Amazon will invest $250 million in Davenport fulfillment center, city officials say. About 1,000 people will work there, with starting wages at $16 an hour
The Quad-Cities can expect to see more housing, higher local wages and further job creation as Amazon plans to bring 1,000 full-time jobs to Davenport, according to city and business leaders.
WHAT WE KNOW: After a couple of incidents, village trustees added new security cameras in the parks and were talking about sharing another full-time police officer with Cambridge through the Henry County Sheriff's Office where both towns contract for police protection.
More than 50 people attended a meeting with the developer of a controversial new 26-home development that would build homes in a long-time wooded area in Bettendorf.
Warrants filed in the Scott County Court system Tuesday outline a timeline of what may have happened the night Breasia Terrell disappeared.
Davenport police arrested two men wanted on outstanding warrants after both led police on high-speed chases around the city, police said in a news release issued late Wednesday.
A 6-year-old was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Davenport, police said.
People can come watch cast members perform on top of the Circa '21 marquee Aug. 10 in Rock Island.
The Eldridge Summer Festival will celebrate the town's sesquicentennial July 9 and 10 with food, live music and other festivities.
Final Bix at 6 training run is tonight
The last Bix at 6 training run of 2021 is tonight.
The start line is at the intersection of 4th and LeClaire streets. Parking is in the Quad-City Times parking lot. Social-distancing guidelines will be followed, keeping a 3-feet distance from other participants. Unvaccinated participants are asked to wear a mask before you cross the start line and after you cross the finish line.
Register online today at bix7.com or in-person and get a free training shirt. You can warm-up at the R. Richard Bittner YMCA.
To register for the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Durant overcomes an early 3-0 deficit to beat Dyersville Beckman 5-3 in an Iowa 2A regional softball quarterfinal.
Top-ranked Muscatine finishes off a 34-3 regular season with a pair of MAC routs of Davenport West, winning 10-0 and 12-0
Preparing for his junior season, Iowa's Dane Belton works to take that next step in his development as a consistent contributor to the Hawkeye defense.
