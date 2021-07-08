 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: 2 wanted men captured after police pursuits, final Bix at Six tonight, and plenty of action from the JDC
Thursday briefing: 2 wanted men captured after police pursuits, final Bix at Six tonight, and plenty of action from the JDC

Spectators stay dry with their umbrellas while watching the pro-am day at the John Deere Classic, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Wednesday, July 7, 2021

You're waking up to milder temps and a sweet forecast for watching the John Deere Classic or taking that final Bix at Six Run.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Stormy

Today will start off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Friday showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night will see showers with possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Charity, volunteers drive every John Deere Classic

John May and Allison Farrell had some fun Wednesday with a little John Deere excavator, a big golf ball and a putting green built solely for charity.

Before Farrell's round at the John Deere Classic pro-am started, the woman chosen to play in place of Deere & Co. Chairman and CEO May, sank a putt at the Mini-Excavator Putter out by the ninth hole of TPC Deere Run. May followed suit.

Each putt made at the free Mini-Excavator Putter raises $50 for Deere charities.

"That's the whole point, right?" May said. "It's to give back to the community. And if you look last year, we gave back $12 million — and that was without a (John Deere) Classic because of COVID. Read  more.

Orion learns county won't authorize added police officer

Orion learns county won't authorize added police officer

WHAT WE KNOW: After a couple of incidents, village trustees added new security cameras in the parks and were talking about sharing another full-time police officer with Cambridge through the Henry County Sheriff's Office where both towns contract for police protection.

Final Bix at 6 training run is tonight

The last Bix at 6 training run of 2021 is tonight.

The start line is at the intersection of 4th and LeClaire streets. Parking is in the Quad-City Times parking lot. Social-distancing guidelines will be followed, keeping a 3-feet distance from other participants. Unvaccinated participants are asked to wear a mask before you cross the start line and after you cross the finish line.

Register online today at bix7.com or in-person and get a free training shirt. You can warm-up at the R. Richard Bittner YMCA.

To register for the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

