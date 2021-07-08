Thursday briefing: 2 wanted men captured after police pursuits, final Bix at Six tonight, and plenty of action from the JDC

You're waking up to milder temps and a sweet forecast for watching the John Deere Classic or taking that final Bix at Six Run.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will start off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Friday showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night will see showers with possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.