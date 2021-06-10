Thursday briefing: 2 arrested for meth in Bettendorf, Mercado expands to Davenport, and hot, humid in the Q-C

Today's forecast is pretty much a repeat of yesterday's — hot, humid and a threat of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The weather service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region. It states: "High temperatures in the upper-80s to mid-90s this afternoon will combine with dew points in the upper-60s to near 70 degrees to produce heat-index values between 93 to 97 degrees.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Heavy rain, small hail, and frequent lightning are the main threats.
"High temperatures in the lower 90s on Friday will combine with dew points in the upper-60s to near 70 degrees to produce heat indices between 93 to 97 degrees in the afternoon.
"Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. The main threats would be small hail and gusty winds. The threat for severe storms is low at this time."
Today isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 72 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 74 degrees. There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Winnie's Place, a shelter program for women and children, suspended services during the pandemic when funding dried up. It's back, thanks to a partnership between Churches United and Project NOW.
Adam Marietta remembers his brother, Alex Marietta, and the memories they have together, after Alex was hit and killed while on his bike.
Local Democrats were unable to gather enough valid signatures to force a special election to choose Scott County's next auditor after a recent change to state law shortened the amount of time they had to do so.
More than 80 vehicles came and went from the Redstone parking ramp at River Drive and Main Street in Davenport early Sunday around the time dozens of shots were fired from the fourth floor.
Two people on probation were arrested by Bettendorf Police on Tuesday for trafficking in methamphetamine.
A man died Tuesday after he got stuck in a manure tank on Sievers Family Farm in Stockton, Iowa.
Country music star Brett Young, who has had a string of top 10 hits, will head the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 20. He will be joined by Russell Dickerson at the show.
In their first season as doubles partners, United Township juniors Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang are clicking as UT's first state-qualifying duo in decades.
A senior-laden and confident Geneseo baseball team beat a third straight higher-seeded opponent to advance to Friday's sectional final at home.
PORT BYRON — Without a doubt, Bryan Caves would have loved nothing more than to have the chance to defend the Illinois individual state wrestling crown he worked so hard to earn a little more than a year ago.
