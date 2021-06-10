Thursday briefing: 2 arrested for meth in Bettendorf, Mercado expands to Davenport, and hot, humid in the Q-C

Today's forecast is pretty much a repeat of yesterday's — hot, humid and a threat of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region. It states: "High temperatures in the upper-80s to mid-90s this afternoon will combine with dew points in the upper-60s to near 70 degrees to produce heat-index values between 93 to 97 degrees.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Heavy rain, small hail, and frequent lightning are the main threats.

"High temperatures in the lower 90s on Friday will combine with dew points in the upper-60s to near 70 degrees to produce heat indices between 93 to 97 degrees in the afternoon.

"Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. The main threats would be small hail and gusty winds. The threat for severe storms is low at this time."

Today isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 72 degrees.