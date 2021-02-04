Thurday briefing: Winter storm will bring mixed bag of rain, snow, wind, cold, and school closings

Another winter storm is bearing down on the Quad-City region.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m., today until 6 a.m. Friday.
According to the warning, "A fast moving Arctic cold front will bring dangerous conditions to portions of the area today and tonight. Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet will move into eastern Iowa early this morning, then as the cold front moves in from the west during the mid morning, the rain will switch to snow.
"Strong winds and falling temperatures behind the front will cause any wet roads to quickly freeze. As the front moves east, this same impact will occur with it, reaching the Mississippi River around noon, and central Illinois by mid afternoon.
"Snow is expected to fall for several hours after the change over and become heavy at times, with several inches expected to fall. Winds behind the front will increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph during the afternoon and evening, with blowing snow becoming dangerous in open areas. White out conditions are possible in open areas, and some areas may experience periods of near blizzard conditions, especially across east central and northeast Iowa.
"Significant drifting snow will be a problem through Friday morning. Wind chills will drop to 5 below to 15 below zero late Thursday night along and north of I-80, and will be very dangerous to anyone stranded out in the storm."
Winter storm summary
WHAT: Wintry mix changing to all snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility may drop to as low as one-quarter mile at times. Flash freeze occurring on travel surfaces by late afternoon.
WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: From 9 a.m. to 6 a.m., Friday.
IMPACTS: Plan on potentially very low visibility due to snow and blowing snow with white out conditions possible in open areas. Any wet roadways will freeze quickly, with snow and ice covered roads also contributing to the hazardous travel conditions. These hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Travel today will become dangerous, especially by afternoon, and last through the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Look for rain before 10 a.m., then rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then snow after 11 a.m. There will be patchy blowing snow after 3 p.m. The temperature will fall to around 27 degrees by 5 p.m. It will be breezy with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of snow before 7 p.m. with areas of blowing snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy and blustery with a low around 8 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. A west wind between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday there will be areas of blowing snow before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 15 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 2 degrees.
Some area schools are closed today or doing remote learning because of the weather
Is your school on the list? Check it out.
