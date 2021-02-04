Thurday briefing: Winter storm will bring mixed bag of rain, snow, wind, cold, and school closings

Another winter storm is bearing down on the Quad-City region.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m., today until 6 a.m. Friday.

According to the warning, "A fast moving Arctic cold front will bring dangerous conditions to portions of the area today and tonight. Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet will move into eastern Iowa early this morning, then as the cold front moves in from the west during the mid morning, the rain will switch to snow.

"Strong winds and falling temperatures behind the front will cause any wet roads to quickly freeze. As the front moves east, this same impact will occur with it, reaching the Mississippi River around noon, and central Illinois by mid afternoon.

"Snow is expected to fall for several hours after the change over and become heavy at times, with several inches expected to fall. Winds behind the front will increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph during the afternoon and evening, with blowing snow becoming dangerous in open areas. White out conditions are possible in open areas, and some areas may experience periods of near blizzard conditions, especially across east central and northeast Iowa.