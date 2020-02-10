Thomas to retire from Illinois Supreme Court

Justice Robert R. Thomas is retiring from the Illinois Supreme Court. His retirement will be effective Feb. 29, 2020.
Thomas, 67, became the first Chief Justice from DuPage County when he was elected to that post from 2005-2008. One of the major accomplishments during Justice Thomas’ tenure as Chief was the establishment of the Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, an outgrowth of the Special Supreme Court Committee on Civility, which was formed in 2001.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to have served on the Illinois Supreme Court as well as on the appellate and circuit courts over the past 32 years,” Justice Thomas said. “While I will miss the collegial atmosphere with my colleagues on the court, I am ready to return to the practice of law and help clients achieve justice.”
Thomas will join the Power Rogers law firm where he will practice with his son, Jonathan.
The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Appellate Justice Michael J. Burke to fill Justice Thomas’ seat effective March 1 through Dec. 5, 2022.
Burke has been a member of the Second District Appellate Court since 2008. DuPage County Circuit Judge Liam Brennan has been assigned to the Second District Appellate Court, effective March 2 through Dec. 5, 2022.
Justice Thomas was born in Rochester, New York. He received his B.A. in Government from the University of Notre Dame in 1974, and was named an Academic All-American that same year.
For three seasons, Justice Thomas was the starting placekicker for the University of Notre Dame football team. In the 1973 Sugar Bowl, Justice Thomas kicked the winning field goal in Notre Dame’s 24-23 victory over the University of Alabama.
Following his graduation from Notre Dame, Justice Thomas played 12 seasons in the National Football League, 10 of them with the Chicago Bears. In the 1977 season, Justice Thomas kicked a 28-yard overtime field goal that sent the Bears to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, and he remains the fourth leading scorer in Chicago Bears history.
You have free articles remaining.
Justice Thomas’ unique career in both football and the law will be highlighted in the soon-to-be released biography, A View From Two Benches: Bob Thomas in Football and the Law.
While still playing for the Chicago Bears, Justice Thomas enrolled in and attended Loyola University School of Law, where he often was seen studying after practice and between games. He was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1981, and he spent the next seven years in private civil practice with several firms.
In 1988, Justice Thomas was elected Circuit Judge of the 18th Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of DuPage County. While with the Circuit Court, Justice Thomas presided over civil jury trials and was appointed acting Chief Judge from 1989 to 1994.
In 1994, Justice Thomas was elected to the Illinois Appellate Court for the Second Judicial District, where he continued to serve until his election to the Illinois Supreme Court in November 2000.
During Justice Thomas’s tenure as Chief Justice, the Court gave special attention to the implementation of information technologies that advance the services and functions of the Illinois courts.
Among the most visible improvements was the streaming of the Court’s oral arguments in video and audio format on the Court’s website. The arguments are posted on the website shortly after they are formally heard by the Supreme Court.
Justice Thomas’s tenure as Chief Justice also saw the Illinois Supreme Court implement for the very first time a program of mandatory continuing legal education for all active Illinois lawyers and judges.
Thomas and his wife, Maggie, reside in Glen Ellyn. They have three children and eight grandchildren with another on the way.
Justice Michael Burke began his career in the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office in 1983, becoming Chief of the Special Prosecutions Unit in 1991. He joined the judiciary as an Associate Judge in 1992. He was appointed to the Circuit Court in 2001 and elected in 2002. Justice Burke is noted for his extensive involvement in his community and profession. He has consistently received a high approval rating from the Illinois State Bar Association and the DuPage County Bar Association.
He graduated with highest distinction from John Marshall Law School and Magna Cum Laude from Northern Illinois University.
Quad-City Times