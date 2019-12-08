This year's ornament features a snowflake design

GENESEO — The ornament designed for the 2019 Geneseo Christmas Walk reflects this year’s theme of North Pole Christmas.

Dale Smith of Smith Studio and Gallery, Geneseo, designed the ornament commemorating the 34th anniversary of the walk. The ornament was created by Lou Hanson of Hantverk Galleri in Bishop Hill.

The 2019 white porcelain ornament is circular with a scalloped edge. A red and green glaze highlights the embossed design of a snowflake with a striped pole. The words “Geneseo Christmas Walk Dec. 14, 2019” are printed on the front of the ornament, which is stamped with the phrase “Exclusive to Geneseo Art District.”

David Smith, who owns Smith Studio & Gallery with his wife, Dale, said, “The Christmas Walk ornament is a special Christmas tradition for many families who look forward to adding this year’s ornament, knowing that these will be cherished heirlooms for generations to come.”

A limited number of the ornaments are created each year. They are offered for sale for $10 each at RutabagA Studio & Gallery, 108 N. State St; Geneseo Art League, 125 N. State St.; and Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St.

