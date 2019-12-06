'This race is wide open': Qualifying for next DNC debate, Tom Steyer sees path to victory through Iowa

Tom Steyer looks at Iowa and sees a wide open field.
Not a farm field, but a field of a different Iowa commodity: presidential candidates.
Steyer, 62, is the billionaire investor and progressive activist running for president. Despite never having held political office, he’s polling in the mid-single digits in Iowa, thanks to robust digital and cable advertising.
“What’s clear is that this race is going to break late,” Steyer said in a phone interview. “People don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Nearly all of the candidates are banking on a late-changing race. They’re backed up by polling that shows most caucus-goers haven’t yet made up their minds. Most are also willing to have their minds changed.
Steyer's campaign points to recent polls that are encouraging for the candidate. Recent surveys from Morning Consult show Steyer at fifth place among "early primary state" voters, which includes Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.
Steyer’s Iowa ground game remains less developed than higher-polling candidates. His campaign opened a Davenport office last month. In the coming weeks he’ll open more in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City, Sioux City and Waterloo, according to a campaign release.
To his supporters, Steyer is the best candidate to take on President Donald Trump because he has both a history of progressive advocacy and a successful business background.
That business background — and its resulting massive fortune — has also irked critics who claim he’s buying his way into the primary process.
You have free articles remaining.
From July through September, Steyer spent $47.6 million of his own money on his campaign, according to campaign finance filings from the Federal Election Commission.
As the founder of NextGen America, a progressive policy group and political action committee (PAC), Steyer has devoted millions of dollars to liberal causes.
One of his top issues is climate change. His ambitious climate plan calls for the U.S. to transition to 100% clean energy by 2045 as well as to put $2 trillion in federal funding over 10 years toward “climate-smart” infrastructure.
“I don’t think Iowa is at all immune to the problems of climate and pollution,” Steyer said. “The solutions will be found disproportionately in places like Iowa,” he added, citing carbon-sequestration and the state’s leading infrastructure for wind.
Steyer also pointed to the flooding of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers as evidence of local consequences of climate change.
Pollution of land and waterways, he added, remains a public health problem. “People are clearly being poisoned in Iowa,” he said.
Steyer’s estimated $1.6 billion net-worth translates to a self-fundraising prowess difficult for other candidates to match. The only Democratic candidate wealthier is former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, worth an estimated $55.2 billion.
This week Steyer’s campaign announced that he qualified for the December DNC debate, to be held on Dec. 19, in Los Angeles. That makes him one of just six candidates who have qualified: former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Eligible candidates must receive contributions from 200,000 unique donors and meet a polling requirement. The qualification window closes at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 12.
“I’m running because I was worried no one would be telling the truth to the American people,” Steyer said. “This race is wide open.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.