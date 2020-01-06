'This is an answered prayer': Pastor nominates Silvis woman battling cancer for gift from Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund

Since November, Mary Ann Quin has traveled from her home in Silvis to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, Ill., on three Sundays every month.

The 69-year-old woman was diagnosed with Stage 3 liver cancer last year, and she gets chemotherapy treatments at the center on three Monday mornings per month, beginning between 6 and 8 a.m. This means that after attending church in the Quad-Cities on Sunday evenings, she must drive more than three hours to Zion, north of Chicago, and stay in a hotel so she is close by for treatments the following morning.

She drives home late on Mondays after the treatments, sometimes arriving back at home in the early hours of the morning, sleeping for a couple of hours, and then getting up for work.

“I’m still working because I have to,” she said. While she does have insurance, she still has to cover medical bills as well as the cost of traveling to Zion, which includes about $44 for a tank of gas to get her there and back, and about $55 for a night in the hotel, she said.

“It’s a big chunk of money out of my paycheck,” she said.