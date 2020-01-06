'This is an answered prayer': Pastor nominates Silvis woman battling cancer for gift from Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund

Since November, Mary Ann Quin has traveled from her home in Silvis to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, Ill., on three Sundays every month.
The 69-year-old woman was diagnosed with Stage 3 liver cancer last year, and she gets chemotherapy treatments at the center on three Monday mornings per month, beginning between 6 and 8 a.m. This means that after attending church in the Quad-Cities on Sunday evenings, she must drive more than three hours to Zion, north of Chicago, and stay in a hotel so she is close by for treatments the following morning.
She drives home late on Mondays after the treatments, sometimes arriving back at home in the early hours of the morning, sleeping for a couple of hours, and then getting up for work.
“I’m still working because I have to,” she said. While she does have insurance, she still has to cover medical bills as well as the cost of traveling to Zion, which includes about $44 for a tank of gas to get her there and back, and about $55 for a night in the hotel, she said.
“It’s a big chunk of money out of my paycheck,” she said.
Thankfully, she’s getting a little help from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, which helps Illinois Quad-Citians meet needs during the holidays. The fund provides money for clothing, food, Christmas gifts for children who might otherwise go without, and more.
Quin is receiving $1,000 from the fund to help offset the cost of her treatment as well as living expenses.
“I was just shocked,” she said.
The Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund candidates are suggested by area social-service agencies and places of worship. In Quin’s case, the nomination was submitted by her pastor, the Rev. Joye Perry of Christ United Methodist Church / Silvis United Methodist Church.
Perry said Quin is nearing the halfway mark of this treatment, a time when “you just need some hope.”
Perry said that while Quin will benefit from the financial aspects of the gift, the symbol of support and hope the gift represents are important, too.
She said you see it all the time with people running in races. “If you have people along the route that will cheer you (on) ... you can see (runners) pick up their pace,” she said.
“This is an answered prayer.”
Quin said “Pastor Joye is a wonder. ... She is one of the best people I know.”
Quin has been reading all of the stories about the other Santa Fund recipients in the newspaper, too.
“It just helps so much,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful project.”
HOW YOU CAN GIVE
Quin is one of more than 1,700 people and families being helped by the fund this year. In its 112th year, the campaign has a 2019 fundraising goal of $50,000.
Those wishing to help Santa Fund have several ways to do so:
- Send a check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund to 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244-1462.
- Contribute by cash, check or credit card at the Dispatch-Argus office at that East Moline address during business hours.
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund.
