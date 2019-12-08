This Christmas decorator needs a course in Math for Dummies

Instead, I play it simple. Each year, I deck the edges of my front porch with a modest arrangement of red Christmas lights. To the holiday connoisseur, it's probably a ho-hum display at best. To me, it's a triumph of the will.

I own exactly eight strands of red lights and five extension cords. This is all I need to run lights around the railings and support columns of my porch. And every year, I have to spend an hour remembering how to do it. Then I spend another hour actually doing it, then another hour realizing I did it wrong before tearing it all down and starting over. It is easier to solve a Rubik's Cube than hang these lights.

Light strands one through four plug into one another and cover the south and west railings. Strand five covers the north railing, while strands six, seven and eight adorn the three support columns. Strands one through four plug into extension cord A, strand six plugs into B and strand seven plugs into C. Strand five plugs into D, which in turn plugs into strand eight, which plugs into E, which runs under the porch and plugs into C. A, B, and C then plug into power, and voila — Christmas magic. And the reason I'm telling you all this is so I can re-read this column next year and remember how on Earth I did it because I WILL ALWAYS FORGET.