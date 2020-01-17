These women moved to Iowa to start a sorority. Its mission is to elect Andrew Yang president.

The sorority has raised thousands of dollars to support the effort, as house residents are unpaid volunteers, not campaign staff. They’re as young as 23 and old as 71. They’re politically diverse, including Republicans and libertarians, liberals and Independents. They’re from California, Texas, Illinois, D.C., Michigan and near-everywhere in between. One woman came in from as far as Alaska.

“We’re here to canvas creatively, and we have women from all walks of life,” Kinsey said.

At a time of unprecedented women-led political involvement and activism, the Sorority of Yang is also fighting stereotypes. Yang’s base has been described as “very male,” a perception bolstered by some data.

Yet Yang’s female supporters in Davenport are living testaments to the diversity of his coalition.

“There are a lot of women supporters, and a lot of us are leaders,” said Kinsey, a graphic designer and technologist who’s balancing her campaign efforts with professional work in nuclear defense.