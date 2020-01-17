These women moved to Iowa to start a sorority. Its mission is to elect Andrew Yang president.

DAVENPORT — Dani Hernandez does not need to be told the idea sounds crazy.
Her teenage daughter told her as much: Thirty-five-year-old women from Chicago don’t drop everything and move to Iowa in the dead of winter.
Much less to start a sorority.
This “sorority,” though, isn’t attached to a college, but to a campaign known for ideas that sometimes sound crazy to the uninitiated.
Meet the Sorority for Yang, a grassroots group of women who have transformed a Davenport house into a volunteer hub for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
“We’ve become a sisterhood, a family,” said Hernandez, a financial technology consultant and music festival producer. “It’s something that will live far beyond the campaign.”
Yang is an entrepreneur and first-time political candidate known for his attention to the ways technology has challenged American life. His unorthodox but impassioned campaign draws strength from first-time voters, techno-skeptics, policy wonks and Americans disaffected by politics.
Davenport's Sorority of Yang is a quirky and creative way to model a Yangian society weeks before Iowans caucus. It’s also an example of how Yang’s base — what supporters affectionately call the “Yang Gang” — has evolved from a doting online network to a real-life community capable of changing voter minds and lives.
A sorority for all
Like much else with the Yang Gang, the Sorority of Yang began on Twitter.
In December, Katy Kinsey, a 28-year-old from Washington, D.C., tweeted about helping Yang supporters canvass in Iowa. Hernandez, in Chicago, messaged her to team up. The two had never met. After talking by phone, they hatched a plan to host women in Iowa for two weeks.
The response was overwhelming. Their two-week plan ballooned into a month-long operation through the Feb. 3 caucuses. Now they’re planning to host a total of 35 women and even a few men.
One major logistical challenge was securing a location. Hernandez and Kinsey wanted a single sorority house for everyone. Options were limited. Using the vacation rental website VRBO, they found a historic home in Davenport’s Gold Coast neighborhood that seemed perfect — except for its price.
They called the property owner to negotiate. “The first thing she said to us was, ‘I am a Republican,’ ” Kinsey recalled with a laugh. The Yang women didn’t hide their own politics. Instead, they talked about Yang’s ideas, including women’s issues. They recited one of his campaign slogans, “Not left, not right, forward.” The owner was impressed, the women said. She offered them a 45% discount.
The sorority has raised thousands of dollars to support the effort, as house residents are unpaid volunteers, not campaign staff. They’re as young as 23 and old as 71. They’re politically diverse, including Republicans and libertarians, liberals and Independents. They’re from California, Texas, Illinois, D.C., Michigan and near-everywhere in between. One woman came in from as far as Alaska.
“We’re here to canvas creatively, and we have women from all walks of life,” Kinsey said.
At a time of unprecedented women-led political involvement and activism, the Sorority of Yang is also fighting stereotypes. Yang’s base has been described as “very male,” a perception bolstered by some data.
Yet Yang’s female supporters in Davenport are living testaments to the diversity of his coalition.
“There are a lot of women supporters, and a lot of us are leaders,” said Kinsey, a graphic designer and technologist who’s balancing her campaign efforts with professional work in nuclear defense.
Yang’s signature campaign issue is the “Freedom Dividend,” a form of universal basic income in which American adults would receive $1,000 from the government every month, no strings attached. “As a group of women, we’re arguing that’s the most feminist policy, that it’s the best policy for women,” Kinsey said. “It will value the work of a mother, who will receive income that gives them the freedom to make the choices that they want to make with their own money.”
If some of the policies bouncing around the sorority feel too ahead-of-their-time for political moderates, life in the sorority house involves more old-fashioned fun. The women cook together while debating politics, listen to music while organizing door-to-door canvasses. Just like in a real sorority house, someone has to do the dishes.
Some activities are live-streamed to Yang fans around the world. One recent live-stream was also a fundraiser in which Hernandez put elaborate face makeup on a fellow Yang fan. It raised $5,000.
Hernandez grew up in a blue collar home in Michigan, where she saw her parents struggle to make ends meet. She said an additional $2,000 each month would have made a major difference in their lives. Hernandez initially supported former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who she found inspiring. She didn’t pivot to Yang until she heard him on The Daily, The New York Times’ podcast.
“I was like, ‘who is this guy?’ ” Hernandez recalled. “He’s talking about problems that haven’t been discussed at all, and he’s got solutions for those problems as well.
“The problems are universal,” she added. “It doesn’t matter what your political leanings are.”
What sealed the deal for Hernandez was reading Yang’s book, “The War on Normal People.” It’s the same book that Faye Doney, a member of the Yang Sorority from San Diego, said “changed my life.”
“Every question I ever had about what was wrong with society was answered,” Doney recalled. “He talks about money and schools and why it’s so expensive. He talks about why people are overdosing. He talks about why people are suicidal … I was like, ‘Wow, it all makes sense now.’”
A sorority house upon a hill
Yang is known for his cerebral policies and academic proclivities, which emphasize research and data. (His campaign motto is MATH: “Make America Think Harder.”) Data-driven and tech-savvy, his supporters are anything but indifferent. On her wrist Kinsey has a #MATH tattoo as evidence of her affection. The online profiles of Yang’s most fervent followers are full of references to the candidate himself: #humanityfirst, #Yang2020, #YangGang and blue hat emojis, a campaign emblem.
Leven Chen, from San Diego, has been criss-crossing Iowa since the start of the new year in support of Yang. A proponent of what he called Yang’s “revolution of reason,” Chen boasts he can “Yang” 200 people per hour, a rate of 200 YPH (Yangs per hour). To “Yang” is to introduce someone to the candidate, a journey that begins with skepticism (“these ideas are crazy! a gimmick!”) and ends with bona fide belief.
“Just us being in the community and making a happy house Yangs this whole community,” Chen said.
Much of the joy of living in the house is the joy of living in fellowship with others who share a sense of purpose. For Yang supporters, the immediate purpose is the election of the candidate. But as the women of the Sorority of Yang know firsthand, it’s also meaningful to show how an old home in an oft-forgotten city along the Mississippi River can model the society of their dreams.
“We want to show Davenport the kind of world we want to live in once our candidate gets elected, versus just promising to show them after a candidate gets in office,” said Hernandez. “We want to make Davenport a little better, no matter who wins, because we were here.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.