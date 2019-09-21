Starting May 16, Will Wolf will be cycling across America (CAA) for the Davenport-based Crea…

Creative Arts Academy donations

Will Wolf's "CAA4CAA" (Cycling Across America for Creative Arts Academy) has raised $33,500 so far, just a fraction of the money raised for the CAA in the past year.

The money includes a four-year Bechtel Trusts challenge grant of $200,000 per year if CAA matches it, which it has in part with a two-year Hubbell-Waterman grant of $100,000 per year. The academy has received another $30,000 grant from Regional Development Authority, and $45,000 from Scott County Regional Authority.

To donate to CAA and read about Wolf's adventures, visit gofundme.com/f/caa4caa. To learn more about the CAA, visit facebook.com/creativeartsacademyqc/