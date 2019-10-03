DAVENPORT — The Salvation Army Quad-Cities Family Services building was dedicated Thursday morning with prayer, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours.
Family Services now operates at 100 Kirkwood Blvd., at the corner of Kirkwood Boulevard and Brady Street.
A brief dedication ceremony included remarks by David Wierman, chair of The Salvation Army Advisory Board. He said Family Services has been making a difference in the community.
Since October 2018, Family Services has:
• Provided 12,680 nights of shelter to 578 people through its shelter program.
• Helped 269 households and 557 individuals avoid eviction and remain in their own homes through its homeless-prevention program.
• Found new long-term housing for 12 adults and 14 children starting July 1 through its Rapid Rehousing program.
Other speakers were Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch; Scott Tunnicliff, executive director of Hilltop Campus Village; and the Rev. Melvin Grimes of Churches United of the Quad-City Area.
Major Scott Shelbourn, Quad-Cities coordinator for The Salvation Army, said it was a blessing to see the $1.2 million project come to fruition. “It was a long process, a lot of visioning,” he said. “This has been about one and a half years from the initial vision.”
He was appointed to the Quad-Cities coordinator position a little more than two years ago. “It became quite apparent in the first few months I was here that we really needed to adjust and change how we were serving people," he said.
Now people are housed in WoodSpring Suites, an extended-stay hotel, and other hotels in the area. “We’re interacting with them on a weekly basis," he said. "We bring them in here to do case management."
Renovations to the former insurance business building at 100 Kirkwood Blvd. include a new space for classes to help adults develop life skills and other program-related meetings.
The previous facility at 301 W. 6th St., Davenport, was sold to a developer who has plans to turn it into apartments, said Bill Horrell, spokesman for The Salvation Army.
The sale helped provide for the new building, Shelbourn said.