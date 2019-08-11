{{featured_button_text}}

Western Illinois University-Quad Cities is poised to hire a new chief fundraiser.

Four candidates will interview this week for the position of WIU-QC director of development. The previous director of development, Paul Plagenz, recently left the position at WIU-QC after five years in the role.

The candidates are: 

  • Brian Heffernan, vice president for military community programs, customer and community programs for the U.S. Department of Defense at the Rock Island Arsenal;
  • David Hobin, former principal at Alleman Catholic High School;
  • Becky Paulsen, director of development for business engagement and outreach at WIU;
  • Sarah Wright, director of development and communications for The Arc of the Quad Cities Area.

In a show of transparency, open sessions with each candidate will be held at the Moline riverfront campus in room 1418.

  • Paulsen, 2-3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14
  • Heffernan, 2-3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19
  • Wright, 3-4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20
  • Hobin, 2-3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23

Full itineraries and résumés can be found at wiu.edu/employment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments