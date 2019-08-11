Western Illinois University-Quad Cities is poised to hire a new chief fundraiser.
Four candidates will interview this week for the position of WIU-QC director of development. The previous director of development, Paul Plagenz, recently left the position at WIU-QC after five years in the role.
The candidates are:
- Brian Heffernan, vice president for military community programs, customer and community programs for the U.S. Department of Defense at the Rock Island Arsenal;
- David Hobin, former principal at Alleman Catholic High School;
- Becky Paulsen, director of development for business engagement and outreach at WIU;
- Sarah Wright, director of development and communications for The Arc of the Quad Cities Area.
In a show of transparency, open sessions with each candidate will be held at the Moline riverfront campus in room 1418.
- Paulsen, 2-3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Heffernan, 2-3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19
- Wright, 3-4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Hobin, 2-3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23
Full itineraries and résumés can be found at wiu.edu/employment.