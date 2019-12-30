The newest 'popular kids' in the Quad-Cities are Charlotte, Isabella, Liam

The top five most popular names for girls born at Genesis were Charlotte and Isabella (15 each); Amelia (13); Olivia (11); and, Emma and Harper, 10 each.

The top five most popular names for boys born at Genesis were Liam (18); Henry (14); Elijah and Jackson (13); and, William, Lucas, Theodore and Owen (11).

The top five girl names nationally in 2019, according to www.babynames.com were Charlotte, Amelia/Emilia, Violet, Aria and Aurora. For boys, the most popular names nationally were Liam, Oliver, Theodore, Declan and Henry.

Fewer babies

The past year's population growth rate in the United States was the slowest in a century because of declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. grew from 2018 to 2019 by almost a half percent, or about 1.5 million people, with the population standing at 328 million this year, according to population estimates.

That's the slowest growth rate in the U.S. since 1918 when the nation was involved in World War I, said William Frey, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution.