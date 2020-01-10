The mom: Ben Sunday was exceptional, strong-minded artist

"Her two basic techniques were oils and collages with ink that incorporated mixed media like metal or colored glass."

Sunday, Mann and Quad-City artist Ted McElhiney were the first to paint the 10 sculptures carved from trees that make up the art installation on Davenport's Credit Island called "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte." A project of River Action Inc., it is inspired by the famous French Impressionist painting of the same name by Georges Seurat.

Sunday adopted her "painter name" in the 1950s when she was married to her third husband, George O. Sontag. "Ben" is the first part of her maiden name, "Benton," and "Sunday" is the English translation of the German "Sontag."

Mann described her as "a feminist before being a feminist was popular."

"There were certain women who were trailblazers in art, and she was one of them. She could be very stubborn. She never let anyone tell her she could or couldn't do something. She never let anything stop her."

In 1968, Sunday was married for the final time to Joseph Dain, of Moline. Dain was a director and senior vice president at Deere & Co. who also wrote verse in calligraphy. By all accounts, he and Sunday were soul mates, and they collaborated on art shows.