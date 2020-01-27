The Moline Foundation simplifies scholarship application process

The Moline Foundation has simplified its process for students to apply for scholarships, which are due by Feb. 15, 2020.

“The streamlined 2020 application process allows students the ability to apply for multiple scholarships utilizing one comprehensive essay,” Paul Plagenz, president/CEO of The Moline Foundation, said in a Monday release.

The simplified application form requires:

• One transcript

• Two references uploaded onto the application

• One essay on “Why are you entering your chosen field of study?”

• List of activities/involvement – honors, extracurricular, work, volunteering, etc.

• General Information

• Financial information is needed only if the applicant wishes to be considered for scholarships that are based partially on need.