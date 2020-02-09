The good, the bad and the weird: Locals turn to apps and the classifieds to buy and sell the unusual

For years, Katrina English has been in the market for a 100-year-old Ouija board. Unfortunately, she found them to be a bit of a century-old needle in an infinitely large haystack.

One recent day, though, her luck changed. As she scrolled through Facebook Marketplace, as she does several times a day, she found John Breedlove had one for sale in Rock Island.

“I was really excited,” English said. “I never thought I’d actually have one because they’re (usually) so expensive."

The Davenport native, who now lives in Sterling, Ill., said she searches Facebook Marketplace, estate sales and the like “probably too often,” mostly for antique furniture, knickknacks and oddities. "But my dedication to looking has led me to find some really amazing things that might’ve been gone pretty quickly if I wouldn’t have seen them right away.”

Venues such as the classifieds section of the newspaper, Facebook Marketplace and resale apps make it easy for people like Breedlove who are looking to unload slightly bizarre, random items, and people like English who are in the market for them.

"Lots of people are certain to see (the) items for sale,” Breedlove said, of Marketplace, without having to drive around "searching for sales.”