DAVENPORT — The veteran rock band Foreigner will play the Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Tickets ($69.50, $89.50, $115) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Adler box office, 136 E. 3rd St., and at Ticketmaster.com.
With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is recognized as one of the most popular rock acts in the world, and last performed in the Q-C in October 2015 at Moline's TaxSlayer Center.
The band's many hits include “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide No. 1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”
You have free articles remaining.
Founded in 1976, Foreigner's debut album produced the singles “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice” and “Long, Long Way From Home.” At the band's core is the founder and Songwriters Hall of Fame member Mick Jones, who reformed the band after a 2002 hiatus with lead singer Kelly Hansen, who replaced Lou Gramm.
The band's latest release is “The Greatest Hits Of Foreigner Live In Concert.” Foreigner is donating its hit song, “I Want To Know What Love Is” to the Shriners Hospitals for Children for their 2019 advertising campaign. The band is also donating proceeds from sales of this album to the Shriners. For more information about the campaign, visit http://media.showthemlove.org.
For more about the band, visit foreigneronline.com.