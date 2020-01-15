'The Brenton' brings new vibe to Davenport's Hilltop neighborhood

"We want this to be a Hilltop Campus Village amenity that will draw people in," Levy said.

One of the big attractions is the ground floor of the building that — with its big open space and floor to-ceiling windows — Levy hopes will become a public gathering space not just for tenants, but the community at large.

Levy uses words like "outreach" and "activating the space" when he talks about how this area could be the site of a concert, a "pop up" restaurant, a meeting place for groups, and an event organized around the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

"Or whatever your imagination would take you to," Levy said.

Hilltop Campus Village is defined as the area bounded by Lombard Street on the north, 5th Street on the south, Perry Street on the east and Ripley Street on the west, and including St. Ambrose University, Palmer College of Chiropractic, St. Paul Lutheran Church and the block between Gaines and Ripley, along West Locust Street.

The apartments

Aside from the light, airy space, the building's outstanding feature is what Levy describes as a "magnificent" open terrazzo staircase that leads downstairs to the basement level where he has tucked in several surprises.