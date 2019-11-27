ROCK ISLAND – Twelve downtown Rock Island and Davenport stores, located on both sides of the lock and dam, are joining to give customers a chance to win $1,200 in gift certificates while shopping small on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30.
This is the fifth year for "That Dam Shopping Trip," to promote patronizing of local businesses, and the second year it includes Black Friday.
To qualify to win, customers will get a stamp on a provided shopping guide at each of the participating small businesses, and turn in their completed guide at their last stop. No purchase is necessary at any location, and one winner will be drawn at random from the completed shopping guides with each business providing a $100 gift certificate.
The shop hop takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
"One thing we kept hearing from shoppers, they wanted more time to spend at each location," said Brandy VandeWalle, owner of Skeleton Key Art & Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island. "We've had increased interest from more locations interested in participating.
The stores in this year's trip include Skeleton Key, Brick and Motor Boutique, Vintage Varieties, Taste Buds, The ARTery, Wild Cherry Spoon Co., Crafted QC, Chocolate Manor, Bucktown Center for the Arts, Abernathy’s, SiS International and downtown Davenport’s newest boutique, Theo & Co. (which is at 219 E. 2nd St.)
"There's lots of variety going on in what different retailers are choosing to do over the weekend," VandeWalle said, noting two downtown Davenport shops have new locations — Abernathy's at 432 W. 3rd St., and Crafted QC at 221 E. 2nd St.
In addition, thee more shops — Alley Shoppers and Spellbound in Rock Island, and Doodads in Davenport — are bonus stops that aren't required for the completion of the shopping guide, but will have drawings going on during the event for a $100 gift certificate at each.
Shoppers can begin and end at any participating location, and each store will have shopping guides available.
That Dam Shopping Trip 2019 is sponsored by Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, DARI, and QuadCities.com. More information can be found at facebook.com/damshopping or by contacting Skeleton Key Art and Antiques during normal business hours.