People from across the Quad-Cities joined in to celebrate Labor Day, enjoying parades in Rock Island and East Moline.
RIGHT: Kids scramble to pick up candy on the street Monday during the 35th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade in Rock Island.
BELOW: Western Illinois University Sousaphone player Weston Harby, from Andalusia, gives high-fives to the crowd as he marches along the parade route.
MIDDLE RIGHT: A man takes cover from a colorful umbrella to stay out of the sunlight.
LOWER RIGHT: Members of the Rock Island High School band perform while marching through the streets.